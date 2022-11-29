12 Days of Gifts: Ideas for Foodies

Whether they love to cook, love to eat, or both, food lovers have a special place in our hearts. Give your favorite foodie something special to add to their kitchen—or their stomach—this year.

Urban Farmer’s Hot Sauce Gift Set

This hot sauce set from Farmer Nate’s Hot Sauce Co. in Covington is perfect for the friend that likes to add some spice to their life. The set is made of three five oz. bottles: mild Kentucky Tang, medium Curry Jalapeño and hot Smokehouse Habanero. $25, find retailers here

The Spicy Olive 2-Pack Olive Oil and Wine

Every foodie needs the perfect olive oil in their kitchen. This tuscan herb-infused olive oil, paired with your choice of Kris Pinot Grigio or Grayson Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, will make the perfect addition to any food-lover’s collection.

$60, 9901 Montgomery Rd., (513) 376-9061

Trio Bento Stainless Steel Container

What’s better than taking your food on the go? This non-toxic stainless steel bento set by Fill More Waste Less is made of three layers that stack and clip together, and it’s perfect for protecting your lunch as you head to your destination. $34.99, 4305 Whetsel Ave., (513) 390-2873

Acacia Wood Egg Tray

Upgrade your loved one’s boring egg carton with this wood egg tray from The Native One. Whether it stays in the fridge as a traditional egg holder or it’s used to display deviled eggs and other hors d’oeuvres, this makes a useful and trendy gift for any foodie. $26, 1400 Vine St. or 326 Scott Blvd.

Creamy Milk and White Chocolate Collection

This treat from Maverick Chocolate Co. will be sure to please any sweet tooth. The set comes with one bag of drinking chocolate mix, two bars of white chocolate and three bars of milk chocolate, all packed up in a gift box. You even have the option to personalize this gift with a message. $92, 129 W. Elder St. (513) 381-0561

Sun and Moon Spice Cellar – Set of 2

For your friend that loves to cook or bake, these celestial spice cellars by Lucca Workshop will add some flair to their countertops. Made of speckled cement with intricate engraved wooden lids, these quality containers come in six different design options and have a matching spoon. $40, 126 W. Elder St. (513) 834-9288

