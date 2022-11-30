12 Days of Gift Guides: Ideas for Coffee & Tea Lovers

Finding a gift for someone who likes coffee can be tough—what’s even tougher is finding a gift for a coffee enthusiast, whose morning cup of Joe is a way of life. But, to make the process a little less grueling, we’ve rounded up six gifts guaranteed to impress the coffee enthusiast (or snob) in your life.

Coffee Emporium Yuletide Mug Set

This gift box is great for the serial mug collector in your life, or someone looking to try a new local roast. The set includes Coffee Emporium’s seasonal Yuletide Blend paired with the perfect mug to serve a cup of holiday cheer.

$21.95; 110 E. Central Pkwy., (513) 651-5483

Photo courtesy of Handzy Shop + Studio

Blue Double Wall Mug

This double-insulated mug from Covington boutique Handzy Shop + Studio makes a unique stocking stuffer for java lovers. Offered in five different color options, this sleek, glass mug is made to keep your drinks hot and keep you looking cool while doing it.

$28; 421 W Sixth St., (859) 431-2883

Kidd Coffee Christmas Sampler Box

This variety set of seasonal blends is great for the (perhaps indecisive) coffee buff looking to try out some seasonal flavors. The gift box comes with three different blends and four different flavor combinations, featuring Kidd Coffee’s classic roasts with beloved holiday flavors like gingerbread, eggnog, and chocolate peppermint.

$30; 250 E Fifth St., (513) 391-0291

Photograph courtesy of The Wolf Pack

Blush Bubble Mug

This handmade mug from Wolf Pack is a great sustainable, environmentally-friendly gift that supports local artists. The bubble mug is created and glazed by hand, so each mug is slightly different—making each one, one of a kind in its own way.

$34; Wolf Pack, 1813 Elm St.

Image courtesy Dovetail Publishing

Matcha Book

Know someone looking to improve their matcha game? The Native’s Matcha Book is jam-packed with tips, tricks, and recipes for the green drink that is quickly becoming the energy-boosting tincture of choice.

$25; 1400 Vine St., (513) 381-1481

Photograph courtesy of Kismet

Mason Jar Coffee Kit

This coffee kit from Kismet is just right for those looking to spice up their coffee making skills at home. This single pour-over coffee kit is made to fit right into a mason jar—just add ground coffee, let it steep overnight, and enjoy the satisfaction of a cup of coffee you made yourself. We’ll cheers to that.

$15; 1223 Vine St., (513) 906-7796

Visit cincinnatimagazine.com weekdays November 28–December 13 for new gift guides featuring ideas from local creators, crafters, and shops. Coming Thursday: ideas for music lovers.