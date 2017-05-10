Nuxhall Way Podcast: Appreciating the (Almost!) First Place Reds



The Reds weren’t supposed to be good. They were barely supposed to be respectable. Yet more than a month into the season, the team has been hitting (quite literally) on all cylinders and actually winning baseball games. Sure, some of it seems like smoke and mirrors. But maybe, just maybe, these players are just better than we thought? Either way, judging by attendance, the city doesn’t exactly seem to be noticing. In this episode of Nuxhall Way, we judge the flukiness of the Reds.

And in other Cincinnati sports news, we look at the odd guests attending Dre Kirkpatrick’s summer football camp.