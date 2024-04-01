The Unusual Suspects of Vintage Shopping

PHOTOGRAPH BY DEVYN GLISTA

This is the list for the people who like to shop small. If you’ve been trying to discover more independent and curated selections, these places will be for you.

Tim’s Picks on Main Street

This small storefront in OTR immediately greets you with the sounds of whatever vintage vinyls that owner Tim Fuller wants to showcase for the day. “The initial concept was to sell vinyl,” says Fuller. “But we had a lot of ’70s T-shirts and those went really fast, so now clothing is my biggest seller.” Every inch of the store is covered in antiques that Fuller selected himself, mostly items from the 1960s to the 1980s. The top floor features home goods, accessories, and vinyl, while the entire basement is filled with vintage clothes. 1336 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 312-8106, @tims_picksotr

Peachy and Vintage

People often tout the values of shopping secondhand from an environmental perspective, but it’s rare to see a vintage store making sustainability and community the focus of its brand. This Covington shop—which is primarily, but not entirely, focused on womenswear—not only features plenty of dresses, shoes, purses, jewelry, accessories, home decor, and more, but it also has a rotating selection of items from local upstart designers. Interested? Check out one of the Sip and Thrift events, which are exactly as fun as they sound. 531 Madison Ave., Covington, @peachyandvintage

Elizabeth DeWitt Upscale Retail

Consider Claire Silbersack and Jason Spencer your seasoned guides to the world of upscale consignment. Before opening up the storefront, the Elizabeth DeWitt co-owners dabbled in the world of online resale—Spencer as a YouTuber and Silbersack as a prolific Poshmark seller—all the while forging connections in Cincinnati’s vintage and resale scene. At the Hyde Park shop, you’ll find an eclectic mix of new, used, and vintage that’s all high-end, all the time, with prices ranging from thrift-savvy (Free People jeans for $35) to the couture-level (a vintage rendition of Chanel’s popular Boy Bag, priced at $3,650). 3427 Erie Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 543-0597, elizabethdewittconsignment.com

Tesori: Vintage Home, Fine Art, and Antiques

Tesori in Newport is all about fun mid-century home goods and furniture. All around you are funky chairs, ornate mirrors, and cute kitchenware, like a set of measuring spoons that look like lemons. The collections of crystal and glassware make you wish you were hosting a swinging 1960s dinner party. FOX19 reporter Stefano DiPietrantonio owns the store with his husband, David Riter, and looks all over the world for the store’s items. “The name of our store means ‘treasure’ in Italian,” DiPietrantonio says. “We love the treasure hunting. Even all across Europe we just kept finding stuff everywhere.” 925 Monmouth St., Newport, @tesorivintagehomeandantiques

The Daily Vintage

This vintage shop has everything. It’s most known for the array of sports merch—from Ickey Woods crewnecks to several decades old UC jerseys to 49ers varsity jackets—but step into the back and you’ll realize the breadth of the selection. One rack might be full of old Levi’s, waiting for you to find your new favorite jeans. Another might have a patchwork madras Polo Ralph Lauren button-up hiding between two shackets. If you’re going to Daily Vintage, you’re guaranteed to find at least one item of interest. 1810 Elm St., Over-The-Rhine, (513) 260-8782, @thedailyvintagecincy

impossible colors

Walking into this vintage clothing store in Walnut Hills takes you right into a 1980s MTV ad. From the vibrant pieces for sale to the black and white checkerboard tile floor, this place is distinct from the second you walk in. Owner Liz Wolf sold vintage clothing at pop-up markets and events for years. Eventually, Wolf decided she should have her own store and sold her house to pay for it. The clothes are organized by color rather than gender in order to help anyone of any gender build their ideal fashion palette. “Because we want to keep our clothes accessible, we focus on vintage everyday wear which is primarily ’90s and Y2K,” says Wolf. “We personally favor ’70s, some ’80s, and ’90s, but we go as far back as the ’40s.” Wolf also announced that on the store’s one-year anniversary, June 3, they’ll be doing a rebrand, so be on the lookout for their next great vintage project. 921 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills, @shop.impossiblecolors

Earth House

It’s tricky to put a place like Earth House in a box. This isn’t just a vintage shop. It’s not just a refillery, either. This Findlay Market–adjacent store is more like a one-stop celebration for all things Earth medicine. On the shelves, you’ll find everything from all-natural self-care products to books on mushroom foraging and practical magic, and the store frequently collaborates with local makers and vintage resellers to keep the clothing, shoes, and accessories collections fresh. But if you want the total Earth House experience, ask about the shop’s retreats, which take participants across the world in pursuit of self-transformation. 1821 Race St., Over-The-Rhine, @earthhouseshop

Hi-Bred

Every thrift store is a gold mine, full of treasures waiting to be discovered. But at Hi-Bred, the treasures aren’t hard to find. They’re posted up all over the boutique, and they’ve all been painstakingly curated by owner Shawna Maria, who recently moved her beloved vintage consignment store from East Walnut Hills to Northside. Maria has a knack for selecting only the cream of the vintage crop, from 1980s taffeta ballgowns to intricately embroidered clutches from India. Word to the wise: Don’t skimp on accessories! Some of Hi-Bred’s best pieces are in the jewelry department. 4041 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 240-4664, hibred.life

Hometown Vintage

Unlike many vintage stores, which try to be all things for all people, Hometown Vintage has a distinctly Americana vibe: It’s full of worn-out college gear, red-and-black-plaid lumberjack flannels, motorcycle jackets, grandma sweaters, band tees, and lots of Carhartt. (And a killer selection of hats.) For anyone interested in living out their Easy Rider dreams, your first move should be heading across the river to this wonderfully curated Covington joint. 2 W. Pike St., Covington, @hometowncov

Castaways Recycled Style

Castaways on the west side is an antique store with a focus on Victorian to mid-century furniture and home decor. Owner Missy Donald has been in the antiques game for more than 20 years and recently decided to move for a fresh start. “We opened in Westwood in October 2023 after moving from Northside to have a larger shop and also because we saw that Westwood was really growing,” says Donald. The shop’s vibe almost feels more like a room furnished in vintage pieces than a store. Lots of items featured here have Cincinnati-specific history to them, like wooden Ivory Soap boxes and paintings of Fountain Square. If you’re looking for something more modern, the shop also sells paintings by local artists. 3109 Harrison Rd., Westwood, (727) 459-4342, @castawaysrecycledstyle

