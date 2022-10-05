Three Haunting Reads for Halloween

Illustration by Jessica Dunham

Pick up one of these spine-chilling tomes to satisfy your morbid curiosity this Halloween season.

A Haunted History of Invisible Women

(Kensington Publishing Corp.)

Leanna Renee Hieber and Andrea Janes’s book on true ghost stories, which includes several Cincinnati women, is equal parts melancholic and mesmerizing.

Cincinnati Murder & Mayhem

(The History Press)

Within the pages of this book, author Roy Heizer thoroughly examines the Queen City’s slimy underbelly. From true crime to contagions, no stone is left unturned.

Grave Things Like Love

(Delacorte Press)

Life mingles with death in this young adult novel, the fourth for local author Sara Bennett Wealer. Protagonist Elaine must find herself amid paranormal adventures, affairs of the heart, and persistent anxiety.