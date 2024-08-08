Scare Up Some Lively Italian Fare

Food photos courtesy of Romero's, collage by Brittany Dexter

First things first: While it is owned by the son of legendary horror movie director/producer George A. Romero (of Night of the Living Dead and Creepshow fame), there’s nothing frightening about Romero’s. George C., a writer, producer, director, and comic book author, and his wife, Rebecca, opened the quaint Italian restaurant in 2022 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, just east of Lexington, focusing on high-quality, organic ingredients. “We live in Mt. Sterling and have always loved the community that exists here,” Romero says. “When we thought about opening a restaurant, we knew we wanted to do it in a town we knew and loved, so it always made sense.”

Start a meal with small plates of hand-cut truffle fries with black truffle oil and five-year-aged Parmesan cheese or the arancini (risotto rice balls filled with wild mushrooms and cheese) before moving on to the pastas like Italian drunken noodles and the pomodoro with shrimp or chicken. You can even snag a Philly cheesesteak, a tribute to George’s time in the Keystone State (he was born in Pittsburgh).

While serving high-quality food is of the utmost importance to the Romeros, the eatery is also a gathering place tailored to locals, so don’t be surprised if everyone knows each other. By the end of your meal, you might feel like a local, too.

Romero’s, 2 E. Main St., Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, (859) 520-3075