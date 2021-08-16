You Can Live Like a President in the White House of Norwood

4141 Floral Ave., Norwood

Catty-cornered on a spacious lot, this newly renovated home is quite a find in the middle of Norwood—and it’s easy to see why. According to listing agent and owner Kim Philips, the home is known to locals as Norwood’s White House. Reasonably so, the facade resembles the D.C. landmark with its all-white exterior, crescent-shaped entry, and a balcony that looks just like the famous Truman Balcony that extends in front of the real White House.

Photograph courtesy Cyndie Denham

Setting aside the obvious lookalike details that make this estate special, it’s a restored historical masterpiece built in 1907 with six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The full-length porch, bookended by sets of grand pillars and offering enough space for two outdoor living areas, is as charming as can be. And the meticulous landscaping lining the front of the property only adds to the air of prestige that hangs about this home.

Photograph courtesy Cyndie Denham

Inside, double doors open to the foyer where you’re greeted by dark hardwood floors that continue throughout the first and second floors. To the left, the cozy living room has a working fireplace and just enough room for a sofa and set of chairs. The adjacent sunny orange office could easily be an extension of the living room or a convenient playroom for the kiddos.

The dining room, which can comfortably fit a table for 10, would be the perfect venue for formal dinners—though we certainly wouldn’t judge if you wanted to take advantage of it every day.

Photograph courtesy Cyndie Denham

Likewise, the kitchen was practically made for entertaining with its granite countertops, high-end stainless appliances, and white cabinets that all contrast the dark floors. The wide aisle around the island creates plenty of room for guests to congregate during parties—and it’d be a dream when cooking up a holiday meal with all that breathing room.

Photograph courtesy Cyndie Denham

A grand staircase brings you to the second floor where there’s a comfy sitting area and a door that opens to that White House-esque balcony, which features expansive views of the neighborhood. The bedrooms are elegant with dark hardwood floors and plenty of windows that welcome the morning sun. In the owner’s suite, the dreamy bathroom features a massive walk-in closet, a glass-enclosed shower, and a double vanity, setting a serene scene for your morning and evening routines.

Photograph courtesy Cyndie Denham

And the backyard is just as pretty as the front. The carriage house is currently set up as a three-car garage, but the space could be transformed into a detached office or home gym. Off the back of the house, there’s a small, covered porch, but the real draw is the gorgeous backyard patio. Who knew you could live like the president right here in Cincinnati?