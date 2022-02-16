This Newly Renovated OTR Condo Building Has Three Units on the Market

1909 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Love peaceful spaces, modern elements, and splashes of historic details? This three-unit condo building has it all. Steps from Findlay Market, this condo building on Race Street was recently rehabbed into stylish, modern condos.

Photograph courtesy Ken Campbell, 360 Total Imaging

“We bought this building in 2019 from Urban Sites and have completely transformed it,” says listing agent Dania Barazi. “We’ve worked so hard these last two years to finish these amazing additions to our beloved Findlay Market Historical District.” The condos were renovated with the environment in mind, and the building is Silver LEED certified—which means the new owners will have a 15-year tax abatement.

Photograph courtesy Ken Campbell, 360 Total Imaging

Located on the first floor, unit one is perfect for a couple looking for a space near all the action OTR has to offer. The unit features two bedrooms—one is sized to be an office—and an open-concept kitchen and living space. Open shelving and sleek, modern lighting in the living room add a splash of modern to the exposed brick wall.

Photograph courtesy Ken Campbell, 360 Total Imaging

The two-story second unit follows the script of the first but features even more room to spread out with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen and dining area. This unit makes particularly good use of space, with the laundry units are cleverly tucked away under the stairs. Natural light abounds everywhere from the kitchen to the walk-in closet off the primary bedroom.

Photograph courtesy Ken Campbell, 360 Total Imaging

The third unit—aka the penthouse—is the largest of the three and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen’s style is similar to the first two units with its gold finishes and white cabinets, but its setup allows for more movement and storage space.

Photograph courtesy Ken Campbell, 360 Total Imaging

But the best part of this unit has to be the third floor, where you’ll find a main bedroom that features a skylight, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a rooftop walkout. Bonus points for the insane bathroom with a massive shower-slash-soaking tub area with double shower heads.

Photograph courtesy Ken Campbell, 360 Total Imaging

All-in-all, these three units are a stone’s throw from Findlay Market and new places are popping up daily—think Cosmic Gorilla, Spruce Nail Shop, and Pho Lang Thang. A condo in the city is always a good idea!