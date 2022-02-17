Find Creative Food and Vino Pairings at Piccolo Wine Room

Last September, Kate and Jeff Eberlein, the owners of Piccolo Wine Room in Glendale, announced that they’d hired a chef to bulk up the establishment’s menu offerings. These days, you can have some food with your wine or some wine with your food.

Photograph by Lance Adkins

It’s hard to go wrong with the generous portions and creative flavors, and Chef Ron Nocella’s new menu is a bite above. He packs the small menu with standard fare—a charcuterie board, salads, burgers—leaving room for expansion. The chicken sandwich has more flavor than any chicken sandwich has a right to offer. Savory and well-spiced, the deceptively simple ingredients (marinated chicken breast, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, goat cheese, and Kaiser bun) have all the allure of great comfort food with more than enough class to share a table with fine wine. A glass of St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon, as bold as the marinated chicken, made an excellent pairing. If warm entrées don’t entice you, the club wrap should satisfy. With perfectly crisp bacon, Swiss, dijonnaise, and roasted turkey breast, the massive sandwich has enough ripe tomatoes and lettuce for a small salad. And aside from beer, hard cider, hard soda, and a healthy by-the-glass wine list, the Gelida Cava Brut may be the perfect introduction for those who say they don’t like wine. Bubbly and gently sweet, it delivers plenty of flavor without bitterness. Piccolo Wine Room works hard to be a friendly neighborhood venue. Visit for the food and wine, but stay for the service and long chats with friends.

Photograph by Lance Adkins

Piccolo Wine Room, 23 Village Square, Glendale, (513) 771-6612