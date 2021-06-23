This Hyde Park Home Exudes Sunny Serenity and New England Charm

2544 Observatory Ave., Hyde Park

As a design trend, coastal style has gone through the wringer. Do it wrong, and it can be bland, if not downright kitschy. But done right? It can be perfectly timeless.

That’s the case with this Observatory Avenue gem, just blocks away from Hyde Park Square. At face value, it feels a bit out of line to call this home coastal. This is Hyde Park, after all, not the Hamptons. (Though really, isn’t Hyde Park the Hamptons of Cincinnati? We digress.) There are no seashell motifs in the wallpaper or faux-rattan cabanas in the backyard. The interior color scheme and woven window treatments are undoubtedly a tad nautical, but nothing about this house is trying to fool you into believing you’re just a walk to the beach. Instead, the New England–style charm shines through in the details: wainscoting in the hallways, crown molding throughout, old-school double doors in the den, custom built-in bookcases, and a delightfully airy window seat in the informal dining room. It’s traditional with just a touch of coastal modern, dressed up in sunshine yellow siding and crowned with a bay window.

Even when the home—which was built in 1905—underwent a flurry of updates to bring it into the 21st century, it relinquished virtually none of its charm. The fresh, white kitchen, complete with new appliances and a perfectly tucked away butler’s pantry, exudes major Nancy-Meyers-movie magic.

In the study, French doors lead the way to a summer-party-ready deck, looking out over a tree-lined backyard that feels worlds away, despite being just a stone’s throw from busy Observatory. In the front yard, set back from the street by a wraparound driveway, you’ll find a spacious, covered front porch that’s practically begging for some cushy patio furniture, a quiet evening, and a good book.