This Hamilton Home is Full of Historic Details and Charm

843 Dayton St., Hamilton

Historic homes abound in Cincinnati—but we’re especially in love with this one in Hamilton. Built in 1903 and spanning more than 2,700 square feet, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is full of charming spaces and quaint corners. From the sidewalk, the house is perfectly stately with an all-white facade and elegant pillars that frame the spacious front porch, which offers plenty of space for patio furniture.

Photograph courtesy Andrea Mayer, Red Barn Photography

Through the glass front door, you’ll find a first-floor living space that shines with sawn oak floors throughout and a grand staircase leading upstairs. Despite being over a century old, the home’s historic details have been remarkably maintained, from the fireplace in the dining room to the original pocket doors that separate the living and dining spaces.

Photograph courtesy Andrea Mayer, Red Barn Photography

Arched wall details and two sets of French doors lead the way to an adorable side porch that would make a perfect entertaining addition to the living room. A set of pendants anchors each end of the space, but there’s plenty of natural light thanks to the windows and glass doors.

Photograph courtesy Andrea Mayer, Red Barn Photography

Upstairs, you’ll find a common area on the landing with ample room for furnishings. The bedrooms feature many of the same details that make the downstairs living spaces sparkle, from hardwood floors and ceiling fans to a primary suite fireplace and a quaint window seat that overlooks the side yard.

Photograph courtesy Andrea Mayer, Red Barn Photography

Even the third floor could be utilized as a bedroom, playroom, home gym, or home office. Whatever flex space you choose, it’s ready for you with a bathroom and extra closet. Off the second floor, there’s an entertaining room-slash-enclosed porch that’s made for a TV room and bar area. An attached patio provides a nice outdoor spot to entertain as well.

Photograph courtesy Andrea Mayer, Red Barn Photography

While the inside of the home is full of charming details, it’s the outside that takes the cake. An in-ground pool with a patio is an ideal summer spot for both day and night. And with its proximity to conveniences like Starbucks and Marcum Par, it’s the perfect home for every season.