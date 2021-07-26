This $2 Million LEED Platinum Home in Mt. Adams Is a Modern Dream

943 Monastery St., Mt. Adams

Mt. Adams has some of the swankiest mansions, modern townhomes, and historic homes in the city, but this eco-friendly structure is undoubtedly one of the most unique. Builder Bronzie Design and Build is responsible for some of the city’s modern and eco-friendly homes including the first LEED platinum renovation in Cincinnati, which hit the market in 2015.

Photograph courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty

The group often builds with geometric patterns and slick, modern details—and this property on Monastery is no exception. Chiseled into the hillside and overlooking the recently christened Hard Rock Casino, the home clocks in at more than 4,500 square-feet and features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Photograph courtesy Greg Grupenhof

The first floor living space is floor-to-ceiling all-wood-everything, from the paneling in the living room to the hardwood floors and the slatted feature wall that lines the stairwell. Built-in shelving exclusively along the back wall lets the floor-to-ceiling window take center-stage. Instead of feeling retro, the mod design is dramatic and purposeful.

Photograph courtesy Greg Grupenhof

In the kitchen, the massive waterfall island is a pop of white in an otherwise matte black space, with plenty of room for barstools, in case you’d rather eat in the kitchen than in the adjoining dining room. With stark textures and rich colors, some of the design elements are art pieces in their own right—no need to saturate this space with décor.

Photograph courtesy Greg Grupenhof

Upstairs, floor-to-ceiling windows span most of the wall in the main bedroom, overlooking the city below. In the owner’s suite bath, handmade clay tile, charcoal glass, and quartzite countertops make the space glow, creating a calming oasis right at home. The soaking tub opposite the double vanity is simple but sophisticated.

Photograph courtesy Greg Grupenhof

Take a short climb up the stairs to check out the most spectacular part of the property, a gigantic rooftop offering panoramic views of downtown and Mt. Adams. With a chic entertaining space like this, get ready to be the envy of your friends—and the host of some truly epic parties.