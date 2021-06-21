This $1.2 Million Hyde Park Home Has the Backyard of Our Dreams

3536 Bayard Dr., Hyde Park

Built in 1962, this eclectic Mid-Century Modern home is hitting the market for the very first time. It’s situated on nearly two acres and tucked among the trees on Bayard—a prized private street off Erie Avenue. Formerly the personal residence of Cincinnati architect Thomas Wiggers, the house boasts three and a half baths and four bedrooms, all surrounded by lush landscaping.

The front yard is the picture of privacy—trees obscure most of the home from the street and the paved entry is accessed by a small, unassuming white gate. A spacious front porch extends across the front of the home.

Inside, it’s Mid-Century Modern done, well, modern. Rich hardwood floors and dark beams add some welcome warmth to the white space, while the wall-to-wall windows bring the outside in. The open floor plan and cathedral ceiling work together to make the whole living space feel light and airy.

Every room in the back of the home has a perfect view of the backyard from the wall of windows that also let in plenty of natural light to illuminate the space. The simple dining room has a door that leads out to the patio. On the same floor, the office is decked out in deeper-toned tongue-and-groove walls with massive windows that offer a glimpse out back.

The owner’s suite features more floor-to-ceiling windows and a beautiful view to wake up to in the morning, no matter the season. In the adjoining bathroom—and with every other bathroom in the home—you’ll find retro fixtures and colorful mod tile.

Located behind the living room, the kitchen is a well-preserved time capsule of the 1960s. Stainless appliances, a range, and a double oven modernize the space, but the countertops and technicolor cabinets are a delightful blast from a retro past.

The design elements in the lower level mirror the living room with built-in bookshelves, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a sitting area that’s perfect for entertaining. There’s even an extra room that could be used as a bedroom, office space, or home gym, or transformed into a game room for the whole family to enjoy.

The outdoor living space is undoubtedly the star of the show. Think cocktail hour on the patio and lush dinner parties in the walled courtyard. Every detail, from the white wrought iron fencing to the thoughtfully placed flowerbeds, was placed with intention in this carefully crafted outdoor space. The adorable greenhouse is simply the cherry on top of this architect’s masterpiece.