Hook, Line, & Creeper

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHRIS VON HOLLE

Covalt Station feels like a place you’ve been to on vacation before—it’s just tough to say where. An oyster shack in Maine? A fly-fishing cabin in Montana? A hunting lodge in Minnesota? Maybe that’s what made this quirky Milford haunt a local favorite when it opened last year. Its artisanal drinks shine: Try the signature Covalt Creeper, an indulgent concoction of Don Q white rum, creme de cacao, orgeat syrup, cream of coconut, and pineapple juice, topped off with a tart cherry. The space, which pays homage to local history and its proximity to the Little Miami River, was formerly the Olde Garden Shack, home of some of the best flower baskets in the tri-state. Today, you can sip on a Creeper beneath the greenhouse-turned-patio, close your eyes, and enjoy your momentary vacation to wherever you please.

Covalt Station, 222 Wooster Pke., Milford, (513) 239-8155, covaltstation.com