Mitchell’s Salon and Day Spa stocks some of the best hair, body, and medical-grade skincare products. This holiday season, give the gift of self-care. From Oribe’s popular dry shampoo to PCA Skin’s favorite serum, there are plenty of options for your to-me-from-me present, stocking stuffers, and other giftables. Here are salon favorites available in store.

Bumble and bumble. Hair Care Sets

This cruelty-free haircare line makes for the perfect stocking stuffer. The All About Repair boxed set includes products with a honey bond-building complex that strengthens the hair and protects it from heat tools. Choose the All About Curls set to liven up naturally wavy and curly hair and the All About Hydration set gives hair a must-needed drink during the cold, winter months.

Collagen Gloves by Voesh Skin

Protect and rehydrate chapped winter hands with these collagen treatment gloves that are lined with argan oil. It’s the best hand mask to preserve your manicure and keep your cuticles moisturized.

PCA Skin Sets

Many of the products Mitchell’s estheticians use during skin treatments are from PCA Skin. Keep your routine in check with medical-grade skincare. There’s options for everyone regardless of your skin type or concern including the Nourished + Bright set that has a nutrient toner to prep and treat the skin and vitamin B3 brightening serum with antioxidants to hydrate and reduce fine lines. If the main goal is hydrate, the Day and Night Hydration set has all the products you need including the popular hyaluronic acid boosting serum.

Blossom Roll-on Lip Gloss

It’s the perfect stocking stuffer for all ages! Available in a variety of scents, it gives your lips an instant shine.

Oylie Spray On Total Repair Oil

This body oil is your saving grace for dry and chapped skin. The oil provides instant moisture with jojoba and argan oil that delivers vitamins to replenish the skin’s lost moisture. A couple quick sprays and your dry skin will thank you.

Oribe Best Sellers Set

Hair enthusiasts flock to Oribe styling products including the famed Dry Texturizing Spray that gives just the texture you need and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo that extends the life of your blowout.

Oribe Body Products

Oribe is known for hair care, but its bath and body products are equally as good. Grab the Restorative Body Crème or Replenishing Body Wash and wrap it with a simple bow for a fun hostess gift and snag a bottle of the Côte d’Azur eau de parfum or scented candle for yourself.

