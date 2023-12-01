Giving the gift of relaxation is always a special thing to receive—everyone needs a little self-care in their life. Mitchell’s Salon & Day Spa is having a sale on their gift cards for everyone on your list! From facials and hair services to manicures and massages, the full-service salon and day spa is known for a variety of specialty services, including their new pigment facial. The brightening treatment is meant to conquer hyperpigmentation including sun spots, melasma, and post-inflammatory marks caused by acne. The treatment is safe for all skin tones and you’ll notice results after just one treatment. Treat yourself to a fresh facial this holiday season!

Give the Gift of Self-Care

Take advantage of the gift card sale through December 31. It’s the perfect Secret Santa gift and don’t forget to treat yourself. The gift card sale includes:

Get $1,000 gift card for $800

Get $750 gift card for $600

Get $500 gift card for $400

Get $100 gift card for $80

Get $75 gift card for $60

Get $50 gift card for $40

Visit the Mitchell’s Salon & Day Spa website or visit one of their locations in Kenwood, Hyde Park, Tri-County, and West Chester to purchase and customize any amount. Gift cards are valid at all Mitchell’s Salon & Day Spa locations.