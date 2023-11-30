Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: Nov 30–Dec 3

Photograph provided by Mikki Schaffner

Are you in the holiday spirit yet? If not, these local events are sure to fill your heart with joy. We’ve only got a month left in 2023, so make sure to jam pack the year’s final moments with all the activities you can.

Downtown Dazzle presented by United Dairy Farmers

Fireworks. Hot chocolate. Santa Claus, uh, rappelling down to Fountain Square from the top of a building. Downtown Dazzle is always a sight to see every year, and it’s totally free. Don’t forget that the UC Health ice rink is open the whole evening, too.

Saturday, 6 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Dad Day at Rhinegeist

“Hi thirsty, I’m dad” being the event tagline should tell you all you need to know. Bust out the ugly sweaters and Air Monarchs and head to Rhinegeist for a day of dad-themed beers and cocktails, like the return of Rhinegeist’s “Hoppy Holiday Ale.” And bring your dad (biological, honorary, or however else you can classify a “dad”) for some special entertainment inside the taproom.

Noon, Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Findlay Market Holiday Market 2023

Findlay Market is always a special place, but its Holiday Market is the best time of the year to go. Not only will 50+ full-time vendors be stocking special holiday treats, you can find several holiday-unique vendors and all sorts of entertainment you wouldn’t see otherwise—like a music lab from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

8 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Civic Orchestra Holiday Show

The CCO is one of the nation’s oldest all-volunteer orchestras, approaching its 95th (!) season. It continues its annual tradition of a free holiday orchestra show this Sunday, performing holiday hits from all over the world; examples include Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24 from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and a medley of tunes from the beloved Christmas film The Polar Express.

4 p.m., Sunday, Grove Event Center, 9158 Winton Rd., Springfield Township

Pincinnati 2023

Did you know pinball was invented in Cincinnati? And that Cincinnati is one of the most competitive pinball cities in the world? (If not, read our extensive feature from December 2022 covering all things pinball.) Pincinnati, a multi-day tournament and exhibition, features big cash prizes and more pinball machines than you could shake a flipper at. Head over if you’ve got aspirations to be the Queen City’s next pinball wizard.

Dec 1–3, 4501 Eastgate Blvd., Eastgate

United Dairy Farmers Santa’s Workshop

Once again, you can down to Washington Park on any weekend afternoon from now until Christmas to get a free photo with Santa. Because who even goes to the mall anymore, anyways?

11 a.m.–2 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine