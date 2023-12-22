BEST OF THE CITY WINNERS 2023: W–Z

ILLUSTRATION BY BRITTANY DEXTER

Wine, yarn, and astrology, and other W–Z winners close out 2023’s Best of the City List!

Wedding Transportation: A Savannah Nite

Having a black limousine drop your wedding party off at the reception is cool and everything. But what if you and your squad pulled up in a neon pink Hummer limo? Or a classy vintage Buick? A Savannah Nite has those transportation options and more, from buses that hold 50-plus passengers to charming red trolleys and sporty Cadillacs. 9331 Seward Rd., Fairfield, (513) 858-2677, asavannahnite.com

Wine Tasting: Skeleton Root

At first glance, Skeleton Root doesn’t look much like a winery. But don’t be fooled by its industrial exterior: All of the wines are produced on-site at this Findlay Market-adjacent location, where you’ll find plenty of intimate indoor and outdoor spaces for gathering. Order by the glass, take a bottle to go, or try a sampling of a few varieties with a wine tasting flight. 38 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 918-3015, skeletonroot.com

ILLUSTRATION BY NATALYA BALOVA

WEST SIDE BEST SIDE

There’s much more than these five gems to explore out west of I-75, but if you’re looking to ease into a different side of town, you can’t go wrong starting here.

Fable Cafe

Brandie Potzick and Austin Kolaczko have created a “third place” for coffee, pastries, and connection in the Westwood Town Hall District. 3117 Harrison Ave., Westwood, fablecafecincy.com

Nails By Momo

A Nailpro nail show competition champ specializes in custom designs with long-lasting results. Michael’s Salon, 3435 Glenmore Ave., Western Hills, (513) 879-1109, nailsbymomo.com

Wild Mike’s

For nearly 30 years, Wild Mike’s has ruled the roost when it comes to wings. There’s more on the menu, but we’re too in love with the house-made sauces and that best-in-class blue cheese to try anything else. Multiple locations, wildmikeswings.com

Ivory House

If the iconic Maury’s Tiny Cove represents West Side steakhouse history, Ivory House is its future. Wagyu strip, a smashburger happy hour, and a serious wine program show that IH is here for the long haul. 2998 Harrison Ave., Westwood, (513) 389-0175, ivoryhousecincy.com

White Oak Marathon

While you can fill up your tank here, it’s the craft brews (20 on tap!) that make this a destination instead of a mere pit stop. 6050 Cheviot Rd., White Oak, (513) 245-2717, @CheviotMarathon

Xavier Gear: Homage

With Homage’s quirky, vintage-style graphic tees and sweats (and even clothes for your baby!) you’ll look like you’ve been a fan for years instead of a noob who shopped the campus bookstore. 1232 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, homage.com

Yard Games: Smale Riverfront Park

Only at Smale Riverfront Park can you engage in a larger-than-life checkers match while enjoying million-dollar views of the mighty Ohio. Located right on the river in downtown Cincinnati, Smale has become a presence in the Queen City’s iconic riverfront since opening a decade ago and it’s darn near impossible to imagine life without it. The playgrounds are all a blast, and the Adventure Playground boasts an Insta-perfect photo op of the Roebling Suspension Bridge that’s iconic. When you’re done playing checkers, mosey over to Smale’s massive, playable piano and reenact that scene from Big. You know the one. 166 W. Mehring Way, downtown, cincinnati-oh.gov/cincyparks

Yarn Winder: Fiber Artist Supply Company

Turning hanks of yarn into easy to use cakes or balls requires more than just patience. You need the right tools. Enter Timothy Hale of Fiber Artist Supply Company. Though he carries everything from drop spindles to table looms, the Diva Power Winder is the star of this show. Hale also offers a hand-crank version and has teased his Instagram followers with prototypes for a mini winder that could debut in 2024. 7116 Blue Ash Rd., Deer Park, (513) 813-0504, fiberartistsupply.com

ILLUSTRATION BY NATALYA BALOVA

Yuca Fries: Chacabanas

Crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and packed with flavor, yuca fries might just give the American (fine, French) variety a run for their money. Chacabanas, the authentic Cuban restaurant near Findlay Market, is best known for its Cubano sandwiches, but it also excels at popular Latin sides like yuca fries, which it serves with a garlicky mojo aioli dipping sauce. 1809 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 717-2172, chacabanascincy.com

Ziegler Park Amenity: Chalk drawings on the new mural

Kids and families find a lot to like about Ziegler Park—a large pool with lifeguards, playground with swings, new restaurants, and conversion of Woodward Street to a pedestrian plaza—but there’s a fun new twist. When the Black Art Speaks artist collective unveiled eight new murals in and around the park in September, the plaza image left a few spots unfinished; kids are encouraged to use sidewalk chalk to join in the art-making and maybe become the next BLINK muralist. 1322 Sycamore St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 621-4400, zieglerpark.org

PHOTOGRAPH BY JUSTIN SCHAFER

Zodiac Store: Enchanted Moments

A staple of Milford’s Main Street since 2004, Enchanted Moments is far more than your run-of-the-mill gift shop. It’s a store for all things spiritual and metaphysical, full of crystals, oils, and meditation aids, watched over by the shop cats, Sophie and Inanna. But perhaps more importantly, Enchanted Moments is a gathering place for like-minded people in search of enlightenment and community. 128 Main St., Milford, (513) 831-5508, enchantedmomentsshop.com