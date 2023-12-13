BEST OF THE CITY WINNERS 2023: L–M

LARPing, lettuce, milkshakes, and more! This are the Best of the City 2023 winner from L through M.

LARPing: Galladorn

There’s nothing like getting out in nature and smacking friends with a foam sword. This Live Action Role-Playing (LARP, natch) organization has been going strong since 2009 and offers both Dagorhir and Belegarth play styles. Weekly practices keep the door open for newcomers, spring through fall. Costumes are optional, but adventure is mandatory. galladorn.com

Leather Goods: Baqette

Quinn Mcilhargey-Nicholson’s leather goods have been spotted time and time again on the shoulders of Cincinnati’s most-followed influencers—and for good reason. The budding designer upcycles scraps of leather into some of the Queen City’s most popular handbags, wallets, straps, and cardholders. Because of Baqette’s unique process, colors are only available in limited quantities, meaning you need to act fast if you want to get your hands on one. baqette.com

Lettuce: 80 Acres Farms

If you get bagged salads from the grocery store, you know that the selection is somewhat disappointing. This summer, Hamilton-based 80 Acres Farms put an end to that with the release of its salad kits in local Kroger stores. Other brands don’t hold a candle to these pesticide-free greens, clean ingredients, and olive oil–based dressings from organic salad dressing maker Mother Raw. Our favorite? Feelin’ Gouda, a sweet and savory mix of red and green lettuce, poppy vinaigrette, gouda, diced apples, dried cherries, and salted pecans. 80acresfarms.com

Library Program: Northern Kentucky Accountability Group

The Kenton County Public Library supports anyone in career transition, whether voluntary or through layoffs, with job search classes, weekly speakers, networking, job leads, and access to staff and volunteer coaches. It’s all free for anyone with a library card, not just from Kenton County but any library system in Northern Kentucky and Southwestern Ohio. You can also sign up for a weekly newsletter and find previous speaker presentations in a digital archive. kentonlibrary.org/nkyag

Luau: St. Bernard German Luau

What better way to work off your third mett with sauerkraut than joining in with hula dancers on a hot summer afternoon in St. Bernard? You don’t find many neighborhood festivals where both lederhosen and grass skirts are appropriate dress, but the village has resurrected its quirky German Luau thanks to encouragement (emotional and liquid) from Wiedemann’s Brewery. For one weekend every August, you can enjoy food vendors, a dog costume contest, Luau Bräu beer, and live surf and polka bands. Mahalo! facebook.com/GermanLuau

Makeup: Launch Party

In 2019, makeup artist and beauty guru Brit Cochran debuted Launch Party, a one-stop shop for indie makeup brands with an exclusive Cincinnati storefront. Cochran meticulously curates her beauty finds, opting for products with sustainable ingredients, sourced from companies that put people over profit. Stop in to browse the collection of makeup, skincare, fragrances, and much, much more—or book a private session with Cochran to hone your look and unlock your inner beauty. 114 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine, shoplaunchparty.com

Maple Syrup: Cincinnati Nature Center

This seasonally-available maple syrup is literally a taste of home. The sap comes from sugar maples in Rowe Woods, then it’s transformed into syrup by the Center. Take a walk in the forest, watch the collection process, attend one of the Center’s special events, and enjoy a truly local treat. 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford, (513) 831-1711, cincynature.org

Meadery: Fabled Brew Works

Opened in June, this Erlanger brewery’s taproom would be at home along a market street in a fantasy novel. We tried a variety of mead maker Brad Ryles’s wares, but fell hard for the Salvatore session mead. Named for a ruthless Sicilian mobster, the orange, peach, and marshmallow mead is sweet and hazy, but not overpowering. Explore some of the other treasures on the tap list: pumpkin coffee porter, peanut butter cup imperial dessert stout, or one of the fruited sours (a trio named for the Sanderson Sisters was on the board when we visited). 331 Kenton Lands Rd., Suite 300, Erlanger, (859) 727-2337, fabledbrewworks.beer

Men’s Clothing: Hellmann Clothiers

In a world of fast fashion, cheap materials, and same-day shipping, there’s something to be said about the endurance of a place like Hellman Clothiers. Chuck Hellmann believes in the value of bespoke tailoring, well-fitting suits, and a crisp pocket square to top it all off. That’s probably why so many of Cincinnati’s old-school power players still stock their wardrobes with his menswear, and why the next generation has taken notice. Multiple locations, hellmanclothiers.com

Milkshakes: Tickle Pickle

Tickle Pickle’s milkshakes continue to bring all the dairy lovers to the yard with creatively named homages to musicians and bands. Try the Oreo Speedwagon for a shake with a generous amount of Oreo cookie pieces mixed in or go with the Goobie Brother, a peanut butter and Oreo concoction. If you don’t want chocolate, the Flan Halen (strawberry) will hit the spot. And remember, you can de-cow any of these with versions made from housemade coconut milk ice cream. 4176 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 954-4003, ordertickle.com