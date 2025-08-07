Cincinnati’s Next Generation of Great Athletes

Photographs via Getty Images

Roman Celentano

FC Cincinnati

Since debuting in his rookie season in 2022 due to an injury, Celentano has become one of the best goalkeepers in MLS. After an outstanding career at Indiana University, he was drafted No. 2 overall by FCC. He won MLS Save of the Year in 2023 and has been called up by (but not yet played for) the U.S. Men’s National Team. He turns 25 next month.

Ja’Marr Chase

Bengals

After being drafted No. 5 overall in 2021, Chase reunited with his college teammate Joe Burrow to help lead the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has been a Pro Bowl selection all four seasons in Cincinnati. Last year he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, and was rewarded with a $161 million contract extension in March at age 25.

Elly De La Cruz

Reds

A sensation as soon as he made his Major League debut in June 2023, Cruz has quickly emerged as one of baseball’s best players. In 2024 he was the first shortstop in MLB history to hit 25 homers and steal 67 bases in a season, and earlier this year he became the fastest player in MLB history to record 300 hits, 150 RBI, and 100 stolen bases. At age 23, De La Cruz is a superstar in progress.

Jordan Thompson

USA Volleyball

Thompson was three-time American Athletic Conference Volleyball Player of the Year while at UC, leading the Bearcats to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2019. She helped the U.S. Women’s National Team win gold at the 2020 Olympics and silver at the 2024 Olympics and is currently playing pro volleyball in the LOVB league. At 28, Thompson likely has one more shot at Olympics glory in 2028 in Los Angeles.