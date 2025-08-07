Cincinnati Weekend Picks August 8-10

Photograph courtesy Red Bull Flugtag

From all the way up in West Chester to all the way down in Union, every inch of the Greater Cincinnati Area will have an exciting event this weekend. Here are some to check out.

Opening Weekend of Cincinnati Open

This will be the first of two weekends for the Cincinnati’s Open’s revamped expanded tournament schedule. This weekend will feature athletes competing in first and second round matches in morning and night sessions. Tickets prices vary based on match time and day. Don’t forget to come back next week to catch the finals. Thurs, Aug 7-Sun, Aug 10, 11 a.m. or 7 p.m., Linder Family Tennis Center, 5460 Courseview Dr., Mason

World’s Longest Yard Sale

The 127 Yard Sale, also known as the world’s longest yard sale, is back. The event spans 690 miles from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama with the Queen City lying right on the route. If you want to shop or sell some goods, you’ll be able to find official yard sale locations in places like Mainstrasse Village, Northside, Florence, Fairfield, Roselawn, Union, and more. Thurs, Aug 7-Sun, Aug 10, various

Voices of America Country Music Fest

Some of the biggest names in country will be performing at VOA park this weekend including Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Shaboozey, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Billy Currington, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nate Smith, and many more. Check the event website for performers, times, and stages. Ticket prices vary by day. Thurs, Aug 7-Sun, Aug 10, Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 VOA Park Dr., West Chester

Party Source Summer Sampling Soirée

From wine to bourbon, hard seltzer to beer, you’ll be able to get a free taste at this summer’s Sampling Soirée. Dozens of vendors will be set up around the Party Source so you can sip while you shop. There will also be free food samples to soak up all the drinks. You must be 21+ to participate in tastings. Fri, Aug 8, 5-8 p.m., The Party Source, 95 Riviera Dr., Bellevue

Arcade Music Fest

Covington’s historic Arcade Tunnel will be the anchor for a new two-day multi-genre music festival. More than 80 artists and 30 vendors will be set up across eight different Covington venues including the Arcade Tunnel, Revival Vintage Bottle Shop, Second Story, West Sixth Brewery, Madison Live, Galaxie, Olde Towne Tavern, and the Pike Street Stage. Check the official website to find the festival map and schedule. Tickets are $25. Fri, Aug 8-Sat, Aug 9, Covington

Red Bull Flugtag

Homemade flying machines will take to the sky (or more realistically, water) as 40 teams fight for glory at the Red Bull Flugtag. Engineering will meet whimsy as these handcrafted “machines” launch from a high platform and try to achieve the greatest air time and distance. There will be food and drink vendors and free water stations on-site. Admission is free. Sat, Aug 9, noon, Sawyer Point Serpentine Wall, 613 Front St., downtown

RenFest at Rhinegeist

Can’t wait for Ren Faire season? The Ohio Renaissance Festival is coming to Rhinegeist to give you an early taste. There will be sword fights, medieval music, appearances by the Queen, vendors selling Ren Fest faves (jewelry, leather, art, pottery, drinking horns, etc.), and all the Chain Mail Pale Ale you can fit in your flagon. Plus, from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, the Cincinnati Barbarians—Ohio’s premier armored combat team—will perform live. Sat, Aug 9-Sun, Aug 10, noon-9 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

7th Annual Cincinnati SneakerBall

Bigger Than Sneakers’ annual fundraising gala returns with art, culture, music, drinks, activations, and networking opportunities with some of the city’s top professionals, influencers, and sports figures. Come in black tie attire with your favorite sneakers. Tickets are $108.55 with all proceeds going to BTS. You much be 21+ to attend. Sat, Aug 9, 8 p.m.-midnight, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

FC Cincinnati 10th Anniversary Night

Celebrate a decade of the Orange and Blue starting at the Washington Park Prematch where you’ll be able to meet past players going all the way back to the USL days, compete in FCC trivia, receive exclusive giveaways, contribute to the official FCC time capsule, and more. Then make your way to TQL Stadium where the team will take on Charlotte FC. Stick around after for a special Post-Match Alumni Friendly. Sun, Aug 10; Prematch: 2:30-5 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Game: 6 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End