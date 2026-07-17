Where to Watch the World Cup Final

Photograph courtesy The Banks

This year’s FIFA World Cup returned to American stadiums for the first time in 32 years, and fans from around the globe have gathered in North America to support their home teams. Nations have fought to make it to the final spot, and following the semifinal games earlier this work, the final bracket is set: Argentina and Spain will go head-to-head at 3 p.m. on July 19 in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Spain is stacked with a star-studded roster this year, including players such as 19-year-old powerhouse forward Lamine Yamal, midfielder captain Rodri, and the current leading scorer, forward Mikel Oyarzabal. After making their way through the group stage, Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinal July 10. Four days later, Spain secured its spot in the finals after defeating France—the team was favored to win the entire tournament—2-0. The team has a chance to win their second World Cup against defending champions Argentina, and they have achieved a record six shutouts in seven games so far.

Argentina is the reigning champion after winning the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022, and this win would make them the third nation in history to retain the trophy since Brazil in 1962. Forward Lionel Messi, Argentina’s captain, is recognized by many as the greatest player of all time, and he provided assists for both of the team’s goals in their 2-1 comeback win against England on July 15. While Argentina’s consistent wins have held with fan predictions, Spain has proven they should not be underestimated in Sunday’s matchup.

Looking for a location around Cincinnati to watch the action unfold? Here are the best local spots that feature elite viewing, limited-time drinks and food, and special events to give you an immersive fan experience.

Fountain Square

Hosted by FC Cincinnati, the Summer of Soccer series is a string of events that have taken place on each World Cup gameday at Fountain Square, where fans can watch live viewings on the Fifth Third Bank LED Board in the heart of downtown. The free event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on the day of the final match, and food and beverages will be available at vendor tents around the Square, the Fountain Bar, and surrounding restaurants. The event will also feature music and official FC Cincinnati Summer of Soccer merchandise, and there will even be an appearance by FC Cincinnati’s keeper, Evan Louro, at 3 p.m. 520 Vine St., downtown, (513) 621-4400

Soccer Viewing Village at The Banks

For each World Cup match, The Banks has turned the riverfront plaza into a soccer hub for FIFA fans to assemble. The final match day will have live match broadcasts on big screens and local spots offering specialty drinks and food for the event. Tom’s Watch Bar, located in the center of The Banks district, is a popular venue with a stadium-sized central screen and VIP Matchday Seating for those who want to secure a premium viewing location before the match. Other spots will feature gameday deals, such as Tin Roof, where you can get a burger, side, and beer deal for just $15. 145 E. Second St., downtown

MadTree’s Oakley Taproom

With spacious seating and a lineup of World Cup-inspired beer and bites, MadTree’s Oakley Taproom is an ideal location to watch this year’s final game. Their lineup of international beers inspired by the tournament includes the Jogo Bonito or “The Beautiful Game,” which is a Catharina Sour with passion fruit, açaí, and mango; the Samurai Brew, a Japanese green tea ale with yuzu; Die Mannschaft, a traditional German rye beer; and the local PsycHOPathy, Ohio’s first canned craft beer. MadTree is also serving wings with international flavors such as the Brazilian Jogo Bonito dry rub, Japanese Samurai sweet chili, German Mannschaft mustard, and American wild buffalo to pair with your beverage—so make sure you show up hungry. 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 836-8733

Braxton Brewing

This local brewery turned both of its locations into viewing villages for fans to enjoy a string of local vendors, five limited-release beers, live music, and other activities during the match. Both their Braxton Union and Factory 52 Norwood locations will feature outdoor screens for optimal viewing, outdoor bars, and local food such as Dewey’s and Graeter’s, alongside indoor seating for fans looking to enjoy in the AC. The event will also feature activities such as “soccer pool,” a soccer-sized game of billiards, and a U.S. edition of the table-top game, Binho. If you’re looking for drinks other than craft beers, a guest bartender will be at the event pouring drinks from around the world. 8901 U.S. 42 Hwy, Union, (859) 261-2530; 4600 Smith Rd., Norwood, (513) 918-4804

Oakley Greens

This East Side entertainment venue is located on a 36-hole mini golf course, and it features big screens and ample seating for big groups looking to watch together. The space features two bars, six TVs, 12,000 square feet of space, and all ages are welcome, making it a family-friendly option to watch at. It will also offer activities in between whistles, such as a 1v1 soccer cage, elite skills ring, soccer billiards, soccer bowling, and more. You can book a watch party for large groups at the shaded indoor cabanas or partially enclosed Divot space if you’re looking to make it a party. 3065 Vandercar Way, Oakley, (513) 351-0534

The Pitch

There is truly no bar more fitting for the occasion than the soccer-filled venue, The Pitch, located across from TQL Stadium. With a massive video wall, more than 50 TVs, and rooftop viewing, there is no bad seat inside. There will be food trucks, themed cocktails and food, and special 3v3 tournaments for the occasion. If you’re a die-hard soccer fan looking to be surrounded by other earnest fans, The Pitch is a great place to watch this year’s World Cup come to a close. 1430 Central Pkwy., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 407-8688