Girl Dinner is on the Menu at Prim

Photograph by HATSUE

The newest concept by the creators of Ghost Baby, Prim, is any girl’s dream. The warm, intimate cocktail bar radiates a luxurious pink, from the curtains draping the walls to the soft couches and pillows in the center of the room, which makes it the perfect space for a weekly “Girl Dinner” special. Held every Thursday night, it’s designed to be enjoyed slowly with close friends. The cocktail bar lounge partners with Marigold for its main features, which are elevated small plates.

A caviar tower (salmon roe, house made crème fraîche, and ruffled potato chips), “fingerling sandwiches” (whipped Caesar, cream cheese, dill, and cucumber on sourdough), and charcuterie and fromage (rotating selection paired with a medley of olives, petite pickles, and house-made fig chutney) offer a sleek dining experience for the grazer in you. Wash it all down with a $39 martini medley (gin or vodka martini, cosmopolitan, or lemon drop) or bottle of prosecco for the table. Feast on your Girl Dinner with friends and enjoy tunes with a DJ spinning vinyl—before you know it, you’ll have found your new weekly ritual.

Prim, 70. W. Fifth St., primon5th.com