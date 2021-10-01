Cue the Halloween movies, the Thanksgiving recipes, and Christmas music—the holidays are here! Your decor might need a little shake up after taking a year off from full-blown celebrations. “As you start to decorate for the holiday season, make sure you love your decorations,” says Charm at the Farm cofounder Amy Doyle. “Donate what doesn’t work for you anymore, and then you’ll have the space to add to your collection.” You can do that at Charm at the Farm, October 15–17. From vintage items to live plants, the event hosts dozens of local vendors with fun items fit for any style. Here are the current holiday trends you can find at Charm this year.

Color is everything and pumpkins don’t have to be orange.

Nothing is more cozy than a palette of fall colors, but you can switch things up. Keep it neutral by sticking with earthy cream, white, and brown tones or add some color with shades of pink and terra-cotta orange, or make a statement with rich greens and blues. As for pumpkins, they’re a fall staple and we love a traditional tablescape featuring pumpkins and gourds. They can be different sizes, shapes, and colors too. Pick real or faux pumpkins and use them through the end of November.

Diversify texture throughout your home.

Chunky knit blankets, velvet pillows, and the distressed look is coming back. Add warmth to your space with brushed brass and gold accents or toss a silver pillow on your sofa. “For a more festive look, don’t hesitate to mix up your patterns and textures,” says Doyle. “Plaids with solids or velvets with cotton add extra fun to your space.”

Find multi-use items.

Less is more—no need to invest in different decor for every holiday if you don’t want to. Pillows, wall art, and table signs are popular this year, espeically when items are dual-use, such as a sign with Christmas sayings on one side and Halloween on the other. At the Charm at the Farm event, stop by the Fleurish Home booth to check out their multipurpose items.

When in doubt, go vintage.

Vintage pieces never go out of style. In fact, older styles are making a comeback. “See what your grandma has in the attic and add some vintage flair to your decor,” suggests Doyle. “Vintage ornaments are a great way to add eye candy to your tree [and] decorating with antique silver and brass also adds pop to your space.” Rustic Grains will have a great selection of antique holiday decor at the October Charm at the Farm event.

