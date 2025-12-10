What Organizations You Should Volunteer for Based on Your Interests

For Animal Lovers
- Volunteer from home with Cincinnati Animal Care by making no-sew cat blankets and DIY draglines.
- Sign up teens who are passionate about nature, animals, and conservation for the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s seasonal ZooTeen program.
- Walk dogs, play with cats, or bathe and groom animals at Kenton County Animal Services.
For Nature Lovers
- Help remove invasive plants during the Civic Garden Center’s “Walnut Woods Workday” program.
- Get your hands dirty by gardening, painting, building fences, or cleaning up trails at Gorman Heritage Farm.
- Become an “obLITTERator” by picking up litter at various parks around the city with the Cincinnati Parks Foundation.
For Language Lovers
- Help individuals with speech and hearing impediments overcome barriers to communication at the Hearing Speech and Deaf Center.
- Learn American Sign Language virtually through Cincinnati State’s free ASL course.
- Teach English as a part of the Healing Center Cincinnati’s ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes.
For Food Lovers
- Plant, weed, and harvest fruits and vegetables for the kitchen with La Soupe in local community gardens.
- Serve in the food pantry at St. Vincent de Paul.
- Donate perishable items (or cash) to St. George Food Pantry.
Facebook Comments