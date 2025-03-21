“We Are One” Music Festival Celebrates the Importance of Water

Image courtesy Summermusik

Summermusik is holding its fourth annual We Are One music festival from Friday, March 21 through Tuesday, March 25, and this year’s theme is “We Are One: Water.” Programming will explore the significance and importance of water in Native American and Asian Indian culture while addressing conservation issues.

“This year we wanted to feature this community as they don’t get enough recognition within the music industry,” says Summermusik Executive Director Evan Gidley. “We want to give them the opportunity to express themselves and what’s important to them. With the recent views on DEI we wanted to feature this important community.”

There are five main events held during the festival. The first, “Passage of the River” on March 21, features an interactive performance with clips from Passage of the River by filmmaker and choreographer Padma Chebrolu blended with traditional Indian dance and music. Short films River Dances Within Me and Rivers Awakening will also be screened with additional music and dance performances between them. To wrap it up, Chebrolu will teach attendees a few basic Indian dance steps. The 7:30 p.m. show will take place at the Bell Tower Arts Pavilion in Evendale.

On March 22, there will be a public piano masterclass taught by Connor Chee, Navajo pianist and composer. During the course, the CCM alum will teach local piano students pieces he wrote about elements of Navajo life and culture. This class will go from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the First Unitarian Church in Avondale.

Also on March 22, Chee will join a Summermusik string quartet for concert, “Echos of the Great Miami,” highlighting Native American music to celebrate World Water Day. A discussion led by Logan York of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma about Cincinnati’s Native culture will take place before the show. This 7:30 p.m. event at the Fitton Center will require a paid ticket.

On March 23, “Spirit Chief Names the Animal People” featuring Urban Native Collective, Connor Chee, and hoop dancer Starr Chief Eagle. Through storytelling, music, and dance, the importance and significance of water in Native culture will be explored with a more family-geared audience in mind. The presentation will take place at 4 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral downtown.

The final event on March 25, “A Requiem for Water,” features a panel where the WAVE Foundation, Mill Creek Alliance, and Cincinnati Nature Center will be discussing environmentalism and local water conservation efforts. A choral performance will follow featuring Hindustani vocalist Vidita Kanniks and Jim Feist, tabla musician and CCM Indian rhythm studies professor. This will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Cincinnati Art Musuem.

While these events are free to attend (except “Echos of the Great Miami,”) there is a suggested donation of $15 per person. Register on Summermusik’s website to save your spot.