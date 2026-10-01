Photograph courtesy Vintage Market Days

Mark your calendars: Vintage Market Days is coming to Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia October 23–25. This curated shopping experience spreads across four barns, where each thoughtfully styled vendor booth looks like a boutique. The majority of the vendors here specialize in vintage home decor items, so if you’re hunting for that one-of-a-kind vintage treasure, this shopping experience is for you. You’ll find an eclectic mix of old and new, including vintage art, clothing, jewelry, and more. Just browsing? You’ll find things you didn’t know you were looking for! Grab your friends and an empty car, and make a day of it.

What to expect in the barns

Photograph courtesy Vintage Market Days

Every year the vendors bring their best variety. Think cottagecore, primitive, MCM, and European wares. Other vendors include boutique clothing, handmade jewelry, scents and fragrances, art, garden accessories, and more. That mix is what makes Vintage Market Days special.

It’s all weekend, October 23–25

Located on the Greene County Fairgrounds

Friday, October 23: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday, October 24: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Early access tickets are $10 until October 18

Photograph courtesy Vintage Market Days

Visit the Vintage Market Days website to purchase $10 Friday and Saturday early access tickets for a limited time. Early access gets you first pick of the market and an extra hour of exclusive shopping before the general admission crowd. All tickets are good for the whole weekend and kids under 12 get in free.

Make it a day trip

The 50-minute drive from Cincinnati is easily a day trip. Thousands turn out every year for the Market Days and many make it a full-day adventure. Stop by nearby attractions on the way home include Yellow Springs and Young’s Jersey Dairy, two local favorites.