Village Living in Turtlecreek Township

Photo courtesy Union Village Realty

Address: 353 Bailey St., Lebanon

Price: $799,000

For those craving a close-knit, old-world feel to their neighborhood, look no further than Union Village in Turtlecreek Township. Its foundation is built upon the principles of “new urbanism,” with tenets that include efficient land use, walkability, and a clear sense of place that utilizes the site’s natural characteristics and historical architectural significance. Residences coexist with recreational and commercial spaces for a small village feel—there’s even a village square, which serves as a frequent gathering place for live music and events.

With a traditional exterior in a pleasing palette of white and soft blue—made all the more welcoming by its large porch—353 Bailey St. possesses a charisma that can be hard to find in new construction. This was done deliberately; homes in the village were designed to mimic the architectural characteristics of historic homes in Lebanon, Dayton’s Oregon District, and other southern Ohio towns. According to listing agent David Watkins, it’s like getting the best of both worlds, because “this provides all the charm of an older home, without the maintenance that goes into an older home,” he says.

Photo courtesy Union Village Realty

Classic design continues inside, where features like warm-toned hardwoods, wainscoting, and crown molding elevate the first-floor living spaces. An elegant kitchen stands at the ready to handle any culinary conquest. Its large island, plentiful storage, double ovens, and walk-in pantry prove that looks and function can live in harmony.

Throughout the home, 10-foot ceilings accentuate the abundance of natural light. While the bright, airy feel certainly energizes each room, there’s no shortage of cozy potential. The living room includes a gas fireplace, while the second-floor loft area offers endless opportunities for family movie nights or gaming marathons. A finished lower level—complete with kitchenette—presents additional space for play and entertainment.

Photo courtesy Union Village Realty

The 2,475-square -foot property includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, with the primary suite conveniently located on the first floor. Just off the kitchen, there’s a side porch and patio that offer privacy, and are perfect for al fresco dining or a quiet nightcap. A three-car garage rounds out the home’s amenities.

Residents of Union Village can look forward to continued growth and exciting development. So far, there are 31 single-family homes and 14 townhomes in the neighborhood, with additional homes currently under construction. A family-owned restaurant is slated to open by year’s end. The master plan also includes a 200-acre greenway system of meadows, woodland parks, and pathways to connect Union Village to nearby Armco Park and Warren County Sports Park.

Photo courtesy Union Village Realty