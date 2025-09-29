Bearcats Display Gritty Resolve in Victory Over Kansas

Embed from Getty Images

Big 12 conference play is here for the 2-1 Bearcats as they took on the 3-1 Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas. This thriller featured numerous penalties and lead changes as Cincinnati edged out a 37-34 victory.

Kansas struck first with a one-play, 93-yard pass from quarterback Jalon Daniels to Emmanuel Henderson Jr., firing up David Booth Memorial Stadium.

Cincinnati bounced back with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that featured a great run by Isaiah Johnson, breaking a tackle and running 33 yards to the two-yard line. Tawee Walker finished the drive running in for a touchdown.

The Bearcats finished the first half in wild fashion. Manny Covey, on the return, ran 88 yards for a touchdown. It would be called back for an illegal block in the back penalty that put Cincinnati back at their own six. They settled for a field goal, finishing the half up 20-13.

Kansas opened the half with a game-tying touchdown. Cincinnati immediately responded. Their drive featured two passes down the field from Sorsby to Cyrus Allen, propelling the team to the red zone. After another touchdown was called back for a penalty, Allen finished the drive with a 14-yard touchdown reception.

The back-and-forth craziness continued as Kansas responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass, just a two-play drive to tie the game again.

With the ball back in Sorsby’s hands, he got sacked for the first time this season. He shook it off quickly as he ran the ball himself the next few plays. Sorsby then found sophomore tight end Gavin Grover for 33 yards, putting the Bearcats at the one. Another touchdown was called back as a holding penalty pushed the team behind the 10. They would finish the drive and the third quarter with a field goal to put the Bearcats up by just three, going into the fourth quarter 30-27.

With Kansas at the two-yard line and threatening to take the lead, Antwan Peek Jr. forced a fumble and came up with the recovery. An enormous turnover at the last minute for Cincinnati to keep their slim lead.

Kansas ate up a lot of clock with their next 12-play touchdown drive, pulling ahead of the Bearcats 34-30 with just 1:45 left to play. Penalties again plagued the offense. After a great 38-yard reception by Isaiah Johnson, a late flag for illegal touching flew in. On the next play, Sorsby’s pass was tipped by Kansas, nearly intercepted, and set up fourth-and-10 at their own 35. Sorsby, with pressure, found junior wide receiver Noah Jennings for an 18-yard one-handed reception to keep the game alive. Tawee Walker ran for 17 yards, then walked right in to put the Bearcats in front.

UC’s defense held Kansas for the final 30 seconds. Cincinnati opens up conference play with a 37-34 victory.

This team is gritty. Sorsby was sacked for the first time this season, and it didn’t faze him at all. Four touchdowns were called back due to penalties, yet the team persisted. And down by a score and the clock ticking down, UC’s composure was calm and collected, making plays where they needed to and pulling out a win.

Every game, different heroes seem to emerge for this team. In recent weeks, it was Jeff Caldwell, while this week Cyrus Allen delivered with 11 catches, 128 yards, and two touchdowns. Noah Jennings, Isaiah Johnson, and Gavin Grover all made names for themselves. Brendan Sorsby continues to be an amazing dual-threat quarterback. He was 29/43 with 388 yards and two touchdowns. His first game facing significant pressure and his first sack of the season, yet his confidence seemed to grow, and he executed as the clock wound down.

On the defensive side, Jake Golday was everywhere, with eight tackles. But it was Antwan Peek Jr. that kept the Bearcats in the game, forcing a fumble in the red zone. He had six total tackles and a sack.

Cincinnati gets an exciting win on the road to open Big 12 Conference play, and their record improves to 3-1. Nippert will welcome them back to play Iowa State, ranked 14 overall in the NCAA, at noon.