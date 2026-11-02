Photograph courtesy Greater Cincinnati Foundation

For Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) fundholder Bob Coughlin, creating a charitable legacy means using his time, experience, and resources to make a meaningful difference in the communities he loves. Throughout his life, he has approached philanthropy much as he approached business: stay curious, make a plan, focus your efforts, and take action.

“Getting to the place where we can give back is a success motivator,” he said. “I want to have an impact while I’m here and get joy from helping others in my communities.”

That outlook grew from many influences: parents who encouraged him to raise his hand and get involved, a community that supported the growth of his business, personal experiences that developed his empathy, and an understanding that time is finite.

“My parents both died pretty young. You don’t get to be here forever. I also had two disabled sisters, so I developed empathy early,” he says.

Together, those experiences helped him move from giving generously to giving with greater intention.

Coughlin started and scaled Paycor, the Cincinnati-based payroll and human resource service and tech, into a thriving business with 2,000 employees before retiring in 2019. He also founded The Flying Pig Marathon, a nationally recognized local event that has raised more than $18 million for 300 charities.

Coughlin’s life experiences have shaped how he approaches philanthropy. Rather than trying to solve every challenge, he focuses on creating impact where he can make the biggest difference.

“You have to focus,” he says. “You can’t solve world hunger, but you can help solve hunger in your community.”

Choosing to work with a financial advisor and philanthropic partner can help you gain that focus. Coughlin chose GCF, the region’s community foundation. GCF works alongside individuals and families, often across generations, helping them define the impact they want to make and the legacy they hope to build. Whether supporting a cause today or planning for the future, GCF manages the complexities of charitable giving so donors can focus on what matters most: making a difference.

“GCF has a lot of options. You could donate stocks. You could create a donor advised fund,” Coughlin explains. “They understand tax advantages, they really know the community, and there’s a high level of personal service.”

That combination of flexibility, local knowledge, and personalized philanthropic guidance makes a meaningful difference.

Since 1963, GCF has helped thousands of generous people invest more than $2.06 billion into community partnerships and transformative projects that strengthen our region and beyond. What could your generosity make possible? Start creating your charitable legacy today at gcfdn.org.