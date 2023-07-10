This Hyde Park Home Wows with a Custom Wine Cellar

Photograph by Tim Spanagel

2493 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

Owner James Deckebachset, who deals in wine cellar construction, has a professional’s eye for fine woodwork and selecting art pieces that make a space pop. The renovations to his 110-plus-year-old home on Erie Avenue—just a hop, skip, and a jump from Hyde Park Square—will leave you unsure where to gawk first.

Are we in Cincinnati, or Charleston’s Rainbow Row? The lemony brick feels plucked from a vibrant neighborhood of Painted Ladies. The front door is inlayed with delicate flowers, and overhead extends the second-floor walkout porch, complete with a blown glass chandelier purchased from artisans in Florence (yes, Italy!).

Ascend the stairs alongside a glass railing hard carved with flora—it flows from spring to summer-blooming foliage—and illuminated from below by LED lights. A spectacular set of mahogany columns frame a sitting room laden with rustic warmth and center pieced by a fireplace of sparkling Tiger’s Eye gemstones.

Marble and murals appear throughout the property—a luxurious motif tying its rooms together. The master bathroom boasts floor-to-ceiling pink marble paired with golden cabinet details and a whirlpool tub, and the dining room’s glass table atop Green Onyx floors is the perfect spot for a dinner party.

Although it’s impossible to pick, this property’s highlight may be its wine cellar, custom built by the owner himself to hold 1,333 of your finest vinos. Light from the exquisite stained glass banishes any The Cask of Amontillado creepiness and illuminates the room’s carved details, making it as beautiful as it is functional.