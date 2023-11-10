These 10 Restaurants Are Doing All The Thanksgiving Cooking This Year

No need to worry about your cooking skills (or the clean up) this year—several local restaurants are offering dine-in and carry-out Thanksgiving meals. Here are our top picks to help keep everyone’s bellies full this Turkey Day.

Crown Restaurant Group

Chef and Owner Anthony Sitek and his team crafted their own Thanksgiving Day menu with classics you’ll know and love from restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub, Losanti, Rosie’s Italian, and Crown Cantina. Don’t miss the made-from–scratch classics like the maple-ham-style pork loin or smoked turkey breast. Crown is also offering a la carte take-home options that serve two to four people, like the smoked shrimp cocktail or Losanti’s famous butter cake. Be sure to place your order before Thursday, November 16. You can pick up your order at Five on Vine (1324 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, 513-246-4301).

Mad Cheese

Mad Cheese is partnering up with Beyond Grain Bakery and Juniper Seed to provide a plant-based Thanksgiving menu that serves four to six people. This diverse menu will have something for everyone—even those with dietary restrictions—to make for a memorable and tasty meal for your family’s Thanksgiving. Be sure to check out their pea-protein-based turkey roast with gluten-free stuffing, along with classic Thanksgiving sides such as green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, and fresh cranberry sauce. You can get the entire feast for $225. Be sure to save room for the pumpkin ginger pie along with other dessert dishes that you can purchase for $35 each. The deadline to place your order is Nov. 16. You can pick up your feast at three different locations: Mad Cheese (5903 1/2 Bramble Ave., Madisonville, 513-227-8412), Findlay Kitchen (1719 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine), and Elevate NKY (2511 Anderson Rd., Crescent Springs).

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Looking to have Thanksgiving early? Head over to your local Carrabba’s Italian Grill for the Friendsgiving Bourbon Dining Experience on November 15. The event features a chef-crafted four-course meal with one-of-a-kind dishes such as the spicy Palermo wings, rosemary-garlic cream rigatoni and grilled chicken, bone-in veal steak topped with bourbon bacon butter, and bourbon cinnamon panna cotta paired with Angel Envy’s straight bourbon for desert. The Friendsgiving event starts at 6:30 p.m. and costs $65 per person. 5152 Merten Dr., Mason, (513) 339-0900; 2899 Dixie Hwy., Crestview Hills, (859) 344-6163; 7500 Beechmont Ave., Ste. 104, Anderson Twp., (513) 233-0999.

Subito at Lytle Park Hotel

Are you a buffet fan? Does Thanksgiving with an Italian twist sound like the perfect holiday to you? If so, plan a visit to Lytle Park Hotel during this Thanksgiving season for a buffet of their traditional holiday dishes, which features main dishes like turkey and butternut squash ravioli—plus made-to-order cache e pepe out of a parmesan wheel—and side dishes like green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, baked mac & cheese, and sweet potatoes. Don’t forget to save room for something sweet thanks to Subito’s seasonal assorted desserts. Reservations for the event on Thursday, November 23, start at $45 for children (ages 2-12) and $75 for adults. 311 Pike St., downtown, (513) 579-3860.

Golden Lamb

Golden Lamb is serving up its Thanksgiving menu on Turkey Day from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., featuring appetizers like its famous sauerkraut balls, a first-course meal with the option of a specialty soup or salad, and entrees like turkey breast, beef, or butternut squash lasagna. And, of course, don’t forget their dessert pie menu, which features classic pumpkin pie and other pie flavors. 27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon, (513) 932-5065.

Buca di Beppo

Whether you plan on dining in-person or getting your meal to-go this year, Buca di Beppo is offering plenty of options to cover your Thanksgiving Day needs. You can order your food to be served cold so you can cook it at home, or you can have your meal served hot and ready to eat. Want to visit this restaurant in-person on Thanksgiving? Be sure to reserve a table or place an order for pickup. 2635 Edmondson Rd., Norwood, (513) 396-7673.

Chart House

Leave the cooking to Chart House this Thanksgiving. The restaurant will offer its famous slow-roasted prime rib and turkey dinner, which starts at $105 for the turkey family pack and $130 for the prime rib family pack. Each meal comes with a main, salad, sides, and two options of pies for dessert. Be sure to place your order for pickup by November 23.

405 Riverboat Row, Newport, (859) 261-0300.

Metropole

This year at Metropole, you can dine in with a special Thanksgiving Day menu that features a starter clam chowder soup or roasted brussels salad, a Thanksgiving-style entrée with turkey, salmon, or mushroom risotto, and your choice of dessert. To see the full menu of all of Metropole’s offerings, click here. 609 Walnut St., downtown, (513) 578-6660.

The Capital Grille

Whether you’re looking to dine in or dine out this Thanksgiving, The Capital Grille in Rookwood has you covered. The restaurant is featuring slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, and a cranberry-pear chutney. Meals start at $50 for adults and $20 for children. Reserve a table or pre-order your Thanksgiving meal for carryout. 3821 Edwards Rd., Norwood, (513) 351-0814.

Maggiano’s

You can enjoy some of Maggiano’s famous Italian dishes both in the restaurant and on your table this Thanksgiving. The restaurant will feature a three-course meal with a salad and a main course meal featuring turkey, ham, and fish (you can pick two of during your visit). If you still have room, be sure to pick two out of three desert options: pumpkin cheesecake, apple crostata, and tiramisu. 7875 Montgomery Rd., Kenwood, (513) 794-0670.