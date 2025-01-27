The Women of Shakespeare Given Center Stage in “A Room in the Castle” at Cincy Shakes

Photo by Mikki Schaffner courtesy Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

From Romeo to Macbeth to King Lear, leading men have defined the plays that of Shakespeare. Hamlet, one of his most beloved works, centers around the titular young prince on a quest to avenge his father’s murder at the hands of his uncle. In the latest production from Cincinnati Shakespere Company, Lauren M. Gunderson’s A Room in the Castle, the focus shifts from the play’s namesake to the women caught in the throes of familial chaos.

“I’m terrifically excited to finally bring A Room in the Castle to Cincy Shakes,” says Gunderson. “Since they boldly commissioned the idea years ago, I’ve been filled with gratitude and eagerness to tell this untold part of the most iconic Shakespearean play and bring the women of Hamlet out from the shadows and into their own truths.”

The production is a three character play revolving around Queen Gertrude (Oneika Phillips), Ophelia (Sabrina Lynne Sawyer), and Anna (Burgess Byrd). Set fittingly in “a room in the castle,” the trio confide in each other and take theatergoers on a journey through Ophelia’s blossoming romance with Hamlet and the political strife at the core of the original tale. Audiences will discover if the characters are doomed to Shakespeare’s ending or if they will find a new type of liberation.

After its short premiere run in Cincinnati, A Room in the Castle will travel to Washington D.C. to be performed at Folger Theatre. “Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is proud to collaborate with Folger Theatre, located in Washington D.C., to bring A Room in the Castle to the stage. The award-winning Folger Theatre is part of the Folger Shakespeare Library, a cultural center that is home to the world’s largest collection of Shakespeare’s works,” CSC shared in a press release.

A Room in the Castle is running now through February 9 at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Visit the Cincy Shakes website for tickets and additional information.