The Taft Pours Up Three New Tea-Themed Exhibits

It’s teatime at the Taft Museum of Art this month, which will be holding three tea-themed displays and exhibits that celebrate both its history and the artistry connected to one of the world’s most loved beverages.

Starting November 5, Steeped in Artistry and All Set for Afternoon Tea will open to the public, followed by Teatime: Chinese Enamels from the Taft Collection on November 15. Together, the exhibits reflect how deeply intertwined the Taft’s story is with tea and tea-related items.

That connection traces back to Taft Museum co-founders Charles and Anna Taft. The pair hosted annual New Year’s Day afternoon tea receptions at their home—now the site of the museum—and the Taft continues to honor the tradition by holding afternoon teas for guests to partake in. “It just seemed fitting to put together because the Taft has a long history with tea,” says associate curator Ann Glasscock. “We’ve always had afternoon teas that we offer to guests, where people can come together and drink tea.”

Steeped in Artistry, on view in the Duncanson Foyer, gives the Taft’s tea legacy a more creative twist. Right on time for the holidays, the Taft will transform a holiday tree into a display of local art, decorated with flat, wooden teapots hand-painted by 10 Cincinnati artists, including Terri Kern, the Taft’s most recent gallery artist, and fiber artist Cynthia Lockhart, who the museum has worked with in the past.

“It really honors both past, present, and future tradition,” says Glasscock. “We’re looking to the past and how we have interacted with tea throughout our history as a museum, but we’re looking for present artists to help bring in their voice to the tree display, then we’ll work with future artists.”

Marking a new tradition, the museum plans to add 10 new artists to the display each year until the tree is full of tea-themed decorations. “We keep an eye out for people who are doing great work in the community and who are showing at galleries,” says Glasscock. This year’s artists include many who have previously collaborated with the Taft.

All Set for Afternoon Tea carries on one of the museum’s longest-standing holiday traditions. The dining room display pays tribute to Charles and Anna Taft’s New Year’s Day teas, replicating the atmosphere of those gatherings with faux tea and coffee services set among festive décors. “We don’t try to [directly] recreate these parties, because don’t know exactly what the displays look like,” says Glasscock. “We have an idea, so we just try to honor that tradition and put out tea services and just try to create a display in our dining room each year.”

Last year’s replica, titled Holiday Traditions Old & New, continued that custom. But Glasscock points out the museum has been decorating the dining room for years, even long before she was appointed her role as associate curator in 2018. Each display allows for visitors to connect closely with the Tafts.

On November 15, the museum will expand its exploration of tea culture with Teatime: Chinese Enamels from the Taft Collection. The exhibition features 24 Chinese enamel pieces tied to tea, which is drawn from a larger collection of 89 works donated by Reverend Compton Allyn in 2014. Chinese enamels, a form of decorative art associated with the Qing dynasty, are created by melting and fusing colored glass material onto metal ceramic surfaces. Since the Taft has a long history of collecting teapots and other tea-related artifacts, a gift like this was a perfect addition to its tea collection.

This exhibit will offer guests a unique opportunity to explore the beauty, symbolism, and craftsmanship of Chinese enamelware in the context of tea culture in China. It offers a glimpse at one of the largest known public collections in the world of Chinese painted enamels.

“Steeped in Artistry” and “All Set for Afternoon Tea” will be on display in the Duncanson Foyer from November 5 to January 4, 2026. “Teatime: Chinese Enamels from the Taft Collection” will be on display from November 15 to March 22, 2026. Tickets are $15, admission is free on Sundays and Mondays.