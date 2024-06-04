The Soundtrack of Your Summer

COLLAGE BY MATTHEW SPOLETI / PHOTOGRAPHS BY (HEART) CRISS CANN / (GREEN DAY) EMMIE AMERICA / (KENNY CHESNEY) JILL TRUNNELL / (BOYZ II MEN) COURTESY CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL / ALL OTHERS COURTESY RIVERBEND

STADIUM TOURS

6/29: Kenny Chesney at TQL

The country superstar was “Born” to sing about beaches and beer.

7/25: Foo Fighters with the Pretenders and Mammoth WVH at GABP

Josh Freese replaces the late Taylor Hawkins on FF drums.

8/2-8/3: Luke Combs at Paycor

The current king of country reintroduced Tracy Chapman (“Fast Car”) to younger audiences.

8/22: Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins at GABP

Pop-punk legends play their classic albums Dookie and American Idiot.

WOMEN IN FRONT

6/14: Sarah McLachlan with Feist at PNC Pavilion

The Lilith Fair founder celebrates the 30th anniversary of her breakout album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.

6/22: Janet Jackson with Nelly at Riverbend

The “All for You” singer reprises her amazing 2023 tour.

7/24: Alanis Morissette with Joan Jett at Riverbend

Where were you when Jagged Little Pill was released 29 years ago? Or “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” 14 years before that?

8/13: Heart with Cheap Trick at Heritage Bank Arena

Sisters Nancy and Ann Wilson reconciled last year and return to the stage this summer.

BOY BANDS

6/21: New Kids on the Block at Riverbend

The original crew tours with a new album, Still Kids, which is sure to strike a chord with Blockheads.

6/22: Boyz II Men at Hard Rock Casino

Halfway through their fourth decade, three of the original four Boyz still make girls swoon.

7/27: New Edition at Cincinnati Music Festival

The original six members, including Bobby Brown, are back.

FESTIVALS

8/8-8/11: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, and Sam Hunt at VOA Park

30-plus acts star in the second Voices of America Country Fest in West Chester.

9/5-9/7: East Nash Grass, Zach Top, and Daniel Donato at RiversEdge

Talented bluegrass and country players follow in Hamilton’s Whimmydiddle Festival tradition of Billy Strings and Tyler Childers.

9/11: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp at Riverbend

The 90-year-old is bringing along his 80something and 70something friends on the Outlaw Music Fest tour.

FREE SHOWS

Fountain Square

Tuesdays: Jazz

Jazz Wednesdays: Blues

Blues Thursdays: Salsa

Salsa Fridays: Indie Rock

Indie Rock Saturdays: Various (from Naked Karate Girls to 2nd Wind)

Washington Park

Mondays: Jazz

Jazz Wednesdays: Reggae

Reggae Thursdays: Roots

Roots Fridays: R&B Flow

Smale Riverfront Park

Blue Ash Nature Park