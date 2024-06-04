The Soundtrack of Your Summer

STADIUM TOURS
6/29: Kenny Chesney at TQL
The country superstar was “Born” to sing about beaches and beer.
7/25: Foo Fighters with the Pretenders and Mammoth WVH at GABP
Josh Freese replaces the late Taylor Hawkins on FF drums.
8/2-8/3: Luke Combs at Paycor
The current king of country reintroduced Tracy Chapman (“Fast Car”) to younger audiences.
8/22: Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins at GABP
Pop-punk legends play their classic albums Dookie and American Idiot.
WOMEN IN FRONT
6/14: Sarah McLachlan with Feist at PNC Pavilion
The Lilith Fair founder celebrates the 30th anniversary of her breakout album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.
6/22: Janet Jackson with Nelly at Riverbend
The “All for You” singer reprises her amazing 2023 tour.
7/24: Alanis Morissette with Joan Jett at Riverbend
Where were you when Jagged Little Pill was released 29 years ago? Or “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” 14 years before that?
8/13: Heart with Cheap Trick at Heritage Bank Arena
Sisters Nancy and Ann Wilson reconciled last year and return to the stage this summer.
BOY BANDS
6/21: New Kids on the Block at Riverbend
The original crew tours with a new album, Still Kids, which is sure to strike a chord with Blockheads.
6/22: Boyz II Men at Hard Rock Casino
Halfway through their fourth decade, three of the original four Boyz still make girls swoon.
7/27: New Edition at Cincinnati Music Festival
The original six members, including Bobby Brown, are back.
FESTIVALS
8/8-8/11: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, and Sam Hunt at VOA Park
30-plus acts star in the second Voices of America Country Fest in West Chester.
9/5-9/7: East Nash Grass, Zach Top, and Daniel Donato at RiversEdge
Talented bluegrass and country players follow in Hamilton’s Whimmydiddle Festival tradition of Billy Strings and Tyler Childers.
9/11: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp at Riverbend
The 90-year-old is bringing along his 80something and 70something friends on the Outlaw Music Fest tour.
FREE SHOWS
- Tuesdays: Jazz
- Wednesdays: Blues
- Thursdays: Salsa
- Fridays: Indie Rock
- Saturdays: Various (from Naked Karate Girls to 2nd Wind)
- Mondays: Jazz
- Wednesdays: Reggae
- Thursdays: Roots
- Fridays: R&B Flow
- Thursdays: Rockin’ the Roebling (Noah Wotherspoon, The Menus)
- Saturdays: Music at the Esplanade (Tracy Walker, Positive Vibe Band)
- Tuesdays: Various (Cincinnati Brass Band, Daniel Bennett & The Dirty Shirleys)
