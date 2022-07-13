The Peach Truck Continues Its Midwest Journey

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY THE PEACH TRUCK

They’re baaaa-aaaack! Each summer, we wait patiently for those delicious Georgia and South Carolina peaches we love so much, brought to us courtesy of the Nashville-based company The Peach Truck. Early next week, The Peach Truck tour swings back through the tri-state for customers to pick up their online orders. They come in a 25-pound box (half-bushel) for $50. Add an extra box and two bags of pecans for $110. Place your order on the website and drop by your designated location to collect it. The truck will make stops at these Greater Cincinnati locations:

Corinthian Baptist Church, 1920 Tennessee Ave., Norwood

Northgate Mall, 9501 Colerain Ave., Northgate

Bargains and Buyouts Home, 5150 Glencrossing Way, Western Hills

Menards, 2789 Cunningham Dr., Evendale

Appliance Factory, 600 Kemper Commons Cir. #1, Springdale

Kenwood Towne Centre, 7875 Montgomery Rd., Kenwood

Karrikin Spirits Company, 3717 Jonlen Dr., Fairfax

Big Ash Brewing, 5230 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township

Latonia Commerce Center, 4001 Winston Ave., Covington

Menards, 2865 Princeton Rd., Hamilton

Menards, 3787 Montgomery Rd., Loveland

Eastside Christian Church, 5874 Montclair Blvd., Milford

Hope Church, 4934 Western Row Rd., Mason

Eastgate Mall, 4601 Eastgate Blvd., Eastgate

Rural King, 1416 Hamilton Richmond Rd., Hamilton

Menards, 5000 Apex Ln., Florence

Tractor Supply Co., 4655 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown

Lebanon Peddlers Mall, 920 Columbus Ave., Lebanon

If you can’t make the pickup date on July 19 or 20, there are a handful of dates available in early August. Otherwise, you can try the home delivery option.