The Dream of the ’90s Is Alive in This Color Block Room

PHOTOGRAPH BY DEVYN GLISTA

A yellow wooden giraffe procured from a vacation Bible school sale. 1980s kitchen cabinets transformed into a TV console. A coffee table salvaged from the rain. These probably aren’t the first things most people think of when they consider living room decor, but to India Shannon, they’re the building blocks of her design DNA. Her bold, bright apartment in Walnut Hills (shared with husband Jerome and cat Dorian) is an exercise in tasteful exuberance.

One of her primary sources of design inspiration? The Price Is Right. “I literally screenshot it as we’re watching and I’m like, ‘This is great,’ ” Shannon says. “I love old game shows. They have great design. I love them because I love color. They have chunky, big blocks of color. That’s what game shows are—they’re fantastical and fun and I love that.” When she’s not sourcing her next great home find, Shannon is busy curating and operating the website Apartment 528, an online shop where you can buy a slice of the colorful life for yourself.

If you want to see Shannon’s bright home IRL, you’re in luck: She rents it out for events on PeerSpace, and several photo shoots and a music video have already been shot in the space.

Points of Interest:

Shannon likes to play with perspective and height, too. The top six inches of her living room walls— periwinkle blue—and the ceiling itself are a saturated mulberry, making the room feel much taller than its 10 feet.

The built-in bookcase is a zippy carrot orange, stacked with household favorites, including her 25 colorfully-bound Help Me Be Good books, a 1980s series her mom gave her as a little girl.

Adding natural pops of vibrant green are the many plants that also call Shannon’s colorful wonderland home. An 11-foot corn plant is most impressive.