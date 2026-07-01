Photograph Courtesy The Christ Hospital Health Network

Founded more than 135 years ago, The Christ Hospital Health Network has long been committed to advancing compassionate, innovative care for women and families across the region. Today, that legacy continues under the leadership of President and CEO Debbie Hayes, a 38-year team member whose leadership reflects the organization’s mission to improve the health of the community.

At The Christ Hospital Health Network, women at every age and stage of life have access to experts across primary care, OB/GYN, breast health, heart and vascular, orthopedics, oncology, colorectal, pelvic floor and behavioral health. The Network also offers innovative tools like the ezCare Concierge Nurse Navigator to help women quickly connect to the right providers and services.

2139 Auburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45219