Photograph courtesy OHC

At OHC, our search for new treatments is relentless. Our drive to provide superior care runs deep. And our fight against cancer is personal. Our independent, physician-led practice is known for delivering clinical excellence combined with unmatched personal and emotional support in neighborhoods throughout the region.

OHC, with our affiliate Cincinnati Breast Surgeons, offers the largest breast surgical team in the tri-state. In addition to our breast surgeons, we offer three gynecologic oncologists, who are highly skilled in complex gynecologic surgeries and can treat gynecologic cancers directly. Finally, we also offer four advanced practice providers between these two specialties who are focused on providing all our patients need to prepare, recover, and survive well after treatment. OHC treats all adult cancers and blood disorders, providing expert, compassionate care to our entire community.

OHC has been fighting cancer on the front lines for over 40 years. We are the region’s premier source of treatment for nearly every form of adult cancer and complex blood disorder. At its heart, our approach to cancer care is simple—to surround you with everything you need so you can focus on what matters most: beating cancer. So, when you hear the word cancer, start here. Start with OHC.

5053 Wooster Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45226, (888) 649-4800, ohcare.com