The Best Things I Ate in 2025

Photograph by Catherine Grace

I had no idea how much I loved mushrooms, that ramen can cure most (emotional) ills, and that drinking alcohol from delicate porcelain is a publicly acceptable pastime. The culinary scene in 2025 was an adventure, and here are my highlights from just off the beaten path.

Carmelo’s Mushroom Marsala and Tiramisu

Picking two favorites from a single restaurant feels like cheating, but here we are. The mushroom marsala is a transcendent, umami-forward experience. The stock used for the sauce is made in house with a whole cast of mushrooms, and there are enough friendly fungi swirling in the pasta to make a hobbit cheer.

The tiramisu haunts me. Lush with creamy indulgence, sharpened with an espresso concentrate, it’s a divine treat that has spoiled me forever. It’s sized to split, but I always wonder how much I love my friends when the time comes to put a knife to these ladyfingers. ♦ 434 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 287-4700

Osaka Ramen House’s Tonkatsu Ramen

This is a beautiful bowl of noodles. Osaka Ramen House is a hidden gem in the Beechmont corridor, but the melt-in-your-mouth pork is worth the jaunt. The broth is so rich it sings, and the generous portion size feeds the soul. ♦ 8084 Beechmont Ave., Cherry Grove, (513) 914-5005,

Marigold’s Hot Toddy Service

The ritual of it all is half the fun, and the service arrives in pieces, which a server assembles and refreshes at your leisure. It’s the coziest thing you’ll ever drink while pretending you aren’t half so tickled as you are to be drinking liquor from a teacup like a proper little deviant. ♦ 60 W. Sixth St., downtown, (513) 996-0210