The Best Bar Sandwiches Around

Humans have been slapping meat and other savory fillings between slices of bread since the days of 18th century English aristocrat John Montagu, and there are no signs of us stopping any time soon. What better way to celebrate the end of National Sandwich Month than with a quick game involving popular sammies at your favorite watering holes? (We’ve got a few extra treats included, too.)

SPICY KIMCHI SRIRACHA EGG SALAD SANDWICH: Snack on this sandwich made with nine-minute boiled eggs, Kewpie mayo, heavy cream, pickled ground chiles, kimchi, chili powder, garlic, ginger, and turmeric. Uncle Leo’s, 1709 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-2403, uncleleosdive.com

CUBANO: Popularized in the U.S. by Cuban emigrants, this variation of the sandwich features mojo pork, cottage ham, and Swiss cheese pressed between two slices of Blue Oven’s Cuban bread and topped with pickles and mustard. Lost & Found, 22 E. 14th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 834-8441, lostandfoundotr.com

COMMUNITY CHEST: Topped with cheddar, bacon, green onions, and ranch, these loaded tater tots are the spuds you’re looking for. Nation Kitchen & Bar, 1200 Broadway St., Pendleton, (513) 381-3794, nationkitchenandbar.com

VEGAN TLT: Take in some tunes from local indie bands while you chew on marinated tofu with lettuce, tomato, and vegan chipotle mayo on toasted wheat berry bread. MOTR Pub, 1345 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-6687, motrpub.com

HANKY PANKY: Is this crowd favorite considered a sandwich? If you take the cheesy, spicy sausage spread and put it between two pieces of the toasted cocktail rye bread it’s served with, it can be. Three Spirits Tavern, 209 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, (859) 261-2611, threespiritstavern.com

COMMUNITY CHEST: Drop by Rusconi Bar & Kitchen to share a basket of crispy pickle straws served with a side of zesty ranch dressing. 126 W. Sixth St., downtown, (513) 246-0140, rusconibarkitchen.com

THE METT: The age-old question “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” probably applies to sausage, too, but this mettwurst on a toasted bun topped with sauerkraut, sliced tomato, spicy brown mustard, and onion will make you think twice about your answer. The Filson, 25 E. Freedom Way, downtown, (513) 653-6700, thefilson.com

WATER WORKS: Cool down with a cleverly named milkshake (like the Vanilla Ice or the James Brownie) from Tickle Pickle. 4176 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 954-4003, ordertickle.com

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK: This thinly sliced steak is topped with sauteed banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, mayo, and smothered in mozzarella/provolone cheese on an eight-inch French bread roll. Hometown Heroes, 640 Sixth Ave., Dayton, Ky., (859) 206-8120, hometownheroessports.wixsite.com

COMMUNITY CHEST: We’re nowhere near Maryland, but you’ll find a taste of the Inner Harbor with a crab cake basket smothered in Old Bay seasoning and Dijon mustard here. Blaze Cigar Bar & Lounge, 515 Monmouth St., Newport, (859) 412-1979, blazecigarlounge.com

SMOKED HOT BROWN: Topped with tomato and bacon, this open-faced, house-smoked turkey breast sandwich is covered in creamy Mornay sauce. Smoke Justis, 302 Court St., Covington, (859) 814-8858, smokejustis.com

INDY JAWN: Served on a hoagie bun, this fried pork tenderloin sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, green tomato chow chow, horseradish mustard, and pickle is a much-needed filler between rounds of whiskey. The Littlefield, 3934 Spring Grove Ave., Northside, (513) 386-7570, littlefieldns.com

SALMON SALAD SANDWICH: This sammie is served with preserved lemon, dill remoulade, and fried capers on salted rye bread. And you don’t have to swim upstream for it. Gulow Street, 1614 Hoffner St., Northside, (513) 873-4005, gulowstreet.com

COMMUNITY CHEST: Aside from the burritos that are big as your head, The Comet’s nachos— served with black beans, cheese, lettuce, onions, sour cream, and fresh jalapeños—are top notch. 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 541-8900, cometbar.com

PULLED PIG SANDWICH: Made with applewood-smoked pulled pork smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw, this sammie is sturdy enough to hold with one hand while you celebrate your favorite sports team’s victory on the nearest TV. The Blind Pig, 24 W. Third St., downtown, (513) 381-3114, blindpigcincy.com

REUBEN: The shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, apple-bacon kraut, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye bread goes great with one of this spot’s beers. You have more than 80 to choose from. Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown, (513) 421-2337, moerleinlagerhouse.com