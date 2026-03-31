Tea ‘n’ Bowl Owner Finds Community Support Following Kidney Disease Diagnosis

Photograph courtesy Lam Dang

In the small, cozy restaurant Tea ‘n’ Bowl, owner Yvonne Chew brings the tastes of her home country of Malaysia to Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood. She does not limit herself to the country’s borders, however—Tea ‘n’ Bowl also serves Thai and Chinese food, with an extensive bubble tea selection for those who want to finish off their flavorful meal with a sweet treat.

As one of the first Malaysian restaurants in the city, Tea ‘n’ Bowl is an important part of a variety of restaurants that help immigrants in Cincinnati feel at home, says Lam Dang, a friend of Chew and board member of Asianati, a nonprofit organization that celebrates Asian American culture in Cincinnati.

Photograph courtesy Lam Dang

Chew’s Tea ‘n’ Bowl was also one of the very first participating vendors at Asianati’s Asian Food Fest in 2010, and she has been the first to sign up for the event every year since. According to Dang, he shares both his first hug and his final drink with Chew at the annual festival, and she even drops off food to the information booth during it. “That’s kind of how you show love as an Asian,” Dang said. “She is the epitome of that.”

After years of continuously showing up for her customers and community, they are now showing up for her following a life-changing diagnosis

In October last year, Chew was rushed to the emergency room for weakness, difficulty breathing, vomiting, and exhaustion and was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease induced by an autoimmune attack. Kidney failure occurs when kidney function falls below 30 percent—Chew’s were barely functioning at just five percent.

Such an advanced stage of failure means that the kidneys have lost their filtering abilities, causing a build-up of fluids, wastes, and electrolytes, according to the Mayo Clinic. Either dialysis or a kidney transplant are needed to stay alive.

Having spent the past few years recovering from a hysterectomy caused by cervical cancer, the news that her kidneys were barely functioning hit Chew hard. According to the summary of a GoFundMe campaign created in January to raise funds to support mounting medical expenses, she has since fought for her life through dialysis sessions three times a week.

Photograph courtesy Lam Dang

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $19,000 across more than 200 donations over the last three months. The goal is to raise $50,000, which would be used to cover Chew’s hospital bills and outpatient dialysis treatments so she can care for her two children at home. According to GoodRx, this life-saving treatment can have steep out-of-pocket costs, including payments for a dialysis machine, medical equipment, and potential prescription costs.

Asianati has led awareness campaigns and made monetary donations to Chew’s cause, including Dang himself. And although this year’s Asian Food Fest is still weeks away, on April 25 and 26, Dang guarantees that Chew will still show up, ready to offer a homemade meal to customers, made with love.

“My favorite moment with her is when it’s Sunday, Asian Food Fest has almost ended, and just coming over with a few beers for her and her husband, and just standing around, give a good round of cheers, and just enjoying that moment,” he says.