Take a Journey on the Ohio Distillery Trail

Photograph by flordigitalartist via Adobe Stock

The Ohio Distillers Guild recently announced the launch of the Ohio Distillery Trail, in celebration of National Craft Distillery Day on May 22. The new trail features a number of craft distilleries across the Buckeye State.

The trail aims to capture Ohio’s storied history in distilling and craft spirits, while highlighting the close community of distilleries around the state through experiential tours, spirit tastings, and distilling classes. Participants can collect a passport to be marked at each location of the trail, which can be redeemed for a prize.

Here are the distilleries from the Cincinnati region that have signed up for the official trail:

Brain Brew Custom Whiskey

From humble beginnings in a garage at Eureka! Ranch, Brain Brew Distillery was founded by a love for whiskey. Beginning in 2016, this distillery creates high quality whiskey and bourbon, with a “product first” emphasis, which contributed to its two of eight double gold medals at the North American Bourbon & Whiskey Competition within 18 months of starting. The venue can be reserved for private events and offers a custom bourbon blending experience and bourbon blender machine rentals. Mocktails are also available for those looking for non-alcoholic drink options. Brain Brew Custom Whiskey, 3849 Edwards Rd., Newtown, (513) 271-9911

Cincinnati Distilling

Cincinnati Distilling has been creating traditional spirits with a unique spin since 2017. Residing in the former Millcroft Inn in Milford, this distillery hosts a number of special events including tastings, cocktail classes, and bottle releases. In addition to its drink menu, Cincinnati Distilling serves food and has a rooftop bar, overlooking the Little Miami River. While recognizing the rich tradition of distilling in the area, Cincinnati Distilling remains “delightfully unpredictable” when it comes to its spirits – which led them to become Grand National Champions at the 2023 US Open Whiskey and Spirits Championship. Cincinnati Distilling, 203 Mill St., Milford, (513) 835-3075

Lost Bridge Beverage Company

Lost Bridge Beverage Company opened its doors to the public in 2022. Located at the family-owned Carriage House Farm, Lost Bridge produces a variety of drink options: beer, wine, ciders, small batch spirits, craft cocktails and seltzers, and more. Patrons can find food at the nearby Chloe’s Eatery and shop for locally produced food at the Carriage House Farm Market. The distillery hosts a number of special events–such as its summer music series, with live music every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from May until November–as well as yoga on the farm, and game nights. Party rentals and venue options are available on its website. Lost Bridge Beverage Company, 2872 Lawrenceburg Rd., North Bend, (513) 467-009

Northern Row Brewery & Distillery

Northern Row Brewery and Distillery is located in Over-the-Rhine’s brewery district. Inside a pre-prohibition era building, this distillery features a taproom, patio, and scratch kitchen. It produces a collection of beers and spirits, such as gins, vodkas, and rums, and serves a variety of food with a farm-to-table focus–sourcing all of its food locally and preparing by scratch. The restaurant is family friendly and welcomes pets on its outdoor patio. Northern Row Brewery & Distillery, 111 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 620-8302

Woodstone Creek Winery & Distillery

Woodstone Creek Winery and Distillery is Ohio’s first microdistillery. It produces a number of handcrafted wines, meads, and spirits–all barreled, bottled, and labeled by hand. It inhabited its current location in 2013 to make way for a tasting room, which is open to the public on Saturdays from 2-5 p.m. Private tastings are offered Monday through Friday by reservation via email. Woodstone Creek Winery & Distillery, 4712 Vine St., St. Bernard, (513) 569-0300