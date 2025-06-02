Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

A Tuscan getaway is right here in Ohio. Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa’s 55-acre estate is only a four-hour drive from Cincinnati, tucked away in Canton, and features an on-site spa, restaurant, and, of course, wine. Summer is the perfect time to experience everything Gervasi has to offer, whether you’re booking a mini vacation with your partner or enjoying a little alone time. From live music to massages, there’s something to do every day of the week. Here are some guest-favorite activities that you can enjoy during your visit.

Stay at the Resort

Overnight accommodations at Gervasi Vineyard are so luxurious that you’ll feel like you really are staying in a Tuscan villa. There are several options to choose from: Villas, The Farmhouse, and The Casa boutique hotel. Each accommodation option offers something for every type of trip, including couples, friends, or a solo retreat.

Sip Italian-Style Cocktails and Wine

Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

Enjoy handcrafted wines, signature cocktails, and Gervasi Spirits on the patios at The Piazza or in the stylish ambiance of The Still House.

Dine al Fresco

Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

Indulge in Italian cuisine and seasonal dishes at The Crush House’s open-air terrace or soak in the lakeside vibes with wood-fired dishes and live music at The Piazza.

Spend a Day at the Spa

Rejuvenate with a seasonal spa treatment or unwind in the tranquility lounge with beautiful views of the property. Whether you’re looking for a manicure or want to ease muscle tension with a massage, there are dozens of options to choose from, including a warm Himalayan salt stone massage, HydraFacial, and signature manicures.

Cool Down at The Cave

Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

Sip and savor wine and spirits with a guided tasting experience in the underground, temperature-controlled cave.

Relax and Enjoy Live Music and Events

Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

From five course wine pairing dinners to live music, Gervasi Vineyard’s summer calendar is packed with entertainment. View the events calendar to see a full list of what’s happening.

Explore the Grounds

Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

Stroll scenic walking paths, explore lush gardens, or shop for gourmet finds and Gervasi wine at The Marketplace.

Ready to Book?

Spend a weekend at Gervasi Vineyard this summer for a Tuscan-like experience within driving distance of Cincinnati. Visit the website to learn more about limited-time summer offers. Explore spa services, check out the restaurant menu options, and plan your stay today.