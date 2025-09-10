Sugar High Vegan’s Picture-Perfect Plant-Based Pastries

Photograph by Vy Pham

Ashley Bender’s first job at age 16 was in a French bakery in her home state of New Mexico. She’s been baking ever since. “I like tweaking regular recipes into vegan recipes and learning along the way,” says Bender, who moved her business Sugar High Vegan to the Queen City last spring after four years in Louisville. “I love baking new things that bring together exciting flavor combinations.”

Some of those combinations include almond poppy cake with almond meringue, cookies and cream brownie cakes, cream-filled chocolate cupcakes, and garden tomato Pop Tarts. But the majority of Bender’s sales are special-order custom cakes she makes in her home. “A lot of vegan folks with food allergies don’t always have access to super custom decorations,” she explains. “I’m happy I can offer options for all of life’s special celebrations.” If you aren’t in need of a full-size occasion cake, don’t worry. You can try out a Sugar High pastry, like the four-inch “baby” cakes, without being waitlisted with a quick trip to the Northside Farmers’ Market on Wednesday evenings.