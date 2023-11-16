Streetview: Liberty & Walnut

Photograph by Ryan Kurtz

As part of the magazine’s November cover package, “Over-the-Rhine Turns a Corner,” we highlight five intersections that represent the past, present, and future of Cincinnati’s most iconic neighborhood. Some have been transformed over the past 20 years, others are in transition, and this one is in the midst of a debate over the best way to simultaneously serve long-term OTR residents and the neighborhood’s history character.

Grammer’s

Photograph FROM THE COLLECTION OF THE CINCINNATI & HAMILTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Founded in 1872 and known for its gorgeous leaded glass entryway and wooden bar, the gathering spot closed in 2011.

Affordable Housing

Part of the Willkommen project, rehabbed by 3CDC and Model Group, with 88 apartments available to people making 50–80 percent of the area median income.

Liberty Street Redesign

City officials invested $7.4 million in landscaped islands and more visible crosswalks to slow traffic and better connect the neighborhood.

Shell Station

Gas and a market, open 24 hours. If new development comes to this corner, the next closest gas station is in Queensgate or Walnut Hills.

OTR Living Water Church

Built in 1866 as the Baptisten Kirche, the building now houses a Christian denomination dedicated to serving the neighborhood.

Freestore Foodbank

The nonprofit organization’s Liberty Street Market serves up to 300 families daily and more than 88,000 individuals annually.