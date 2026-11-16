Photograph by Hailey Bollinger

For hundreds of years, red beans and rice has been a New Orleans staple, and like lots of dishes from the Crescent City, it’s beloved throughout the United States. The dish’s long history originates from a fusion of culinary traditions and cultures. Rice was introduced to the Americas in the 16th century in the early stages of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, and slow-cooked legumes (including beans) were already widely used in many African dishes. When Haitians arrived in New Orleans in the 17th century after fleeing the country during the Haitian Revolution, they brought their own version, inspired by their beans and rice dish back home, diri kole ak pwa wouj. This Haitian influence added epis, a seasoning base made of herbs, peppers, and garlic.

While red beans and rice could be eaten any day of the week, it was traditionally eaten on Mondays, which were considered “wash days.” The low-maintenance dish was easily thrown together with leftover meat from Sunday dinner and left to stew on the stove while chores were done. Because of its nutrient-heavy beans, the rich dish can be quite dense in calories. (There’s a reason Sir Mix-a-Lot says “red beans and rice didn’t miss her” in his 1992 opus to the bum, “Baby Got Back.”) Grab a version of red beans and rice at Just Cookin’ BBQ and Goodies BBQ.