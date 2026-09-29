Six Coffee Day Deals Too Sweet to Miss

Photograph courtesy Alissan Hildebrandt

Who needs an excuse for that extra pep in your step? Excused or not, National Coffee Day is grounds for celebration and luckily, Cincinnati coffee shops are participating by brewing up everything from free coffee to discounted lattes, so be sure to check them out on September 29.

Dutch Bros

Mystery boxes have us all hooked, so why not bring the surprise to your next coffee run? Get ‘em while you can: Dutch Bros is giving customers a chance to score a set of two mystery straw toppers with any two drinks. Grab a friend, double the drinks, and double the mystery at all Dutch Bros locations from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. 8670 Winton Rd., Springfield Township; 4730 Fields-Ertel Rd., Sharonville; 5967 Lorven Dr., Milford; (877) 899-2767

Carabello Coffee

We all have that one friend who’s the black coffee to our fun, festive, fall flavors—bring ‘em along for a free eight-ounce brew and let them have their day, too. This September, Carabello’s seasonal favorites are the brown butter chai, banana bread matcha, caramel apple cold brew and the beloved classic, the pumpkin spice latte. Carabello is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.107 E. Ninth St., Newport, (859) 415-1587

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Rise and shine, iced coffee lovers: these geniuses have concocted the perfect jumpstart to your morning. Pair your morning bagel with a free iced coffee from Einstein Bros.—any size, any flavor, including its limited-time crème brûlée flavor. No loyalty membership? No problem—just order in-store at any location between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to snag this sweet deal. Various locations

Photograph courtesy Staci Rogers

Hyde Perk

Perk up your morning with Hyde Perk’s September sippins. On National Coffee Day, all coffee orders are $1 off—including its seasonal salted caramel pumpkin latte and black sugar cardamom latte. And yes, it’s called National Coffee Day, not National Coffee Shop Day—so be sure to purchase coffee on your tab to get that deal. No membership required, so stop by 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to savor the morning. 3664-B Edwards Rd., Hyde Park, (513) 818-5675

BIGGBY COFFEE

BIGGBY certainly knows black coffee doesn’t hit the spot for everyone. Along with a 99-cent, 16-ounce hot or iced coffee, BIGGBY is serving up a $1.99 hot or iced mocha latte, with no additional purchases necessary. No loyalty member needed, just note that plant-based milk or additional flavors may cost a little more. Find the deal at four local BIGGBY locations on Red Bank Expressway, Wooster Pike, Delhi Township, and North Bend Road from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. 4795 Red Bank Exwp., Madisonville, (513) 271-0285; 7390 Wooster Pike, Columbia Township, (513) 979-4021; 4980 Delhi Rd., Delhi Township, (513) 429-2092; 5434 N. Bend Rd., Green Township, (513) 978-0095

Parlor Doughnuts

They say opposites attract, so maybe black coffee has just been waiting for its perfect match. Parlor is celebrating the classic duo with $5 off any order of $25 or more with promo code SAVE5. After taking a few hits in this roundup, black coffee finally has something sweet to balance the bitter blow. Swing by from 7 a.m to 4 p.m., in-store or online at any location near you. 7835 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township, (513) 376-7056; 7132 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., #1000, West Chester Township, (513) 644-2519