Sarah Evans Is Rocking A Buzzcut

NAME: Sarah Evans

OCCUPATION: Stylist/e-commerce production manager at Idlewild

STYLE: “I dress fairly masculine and androgynously, while also trying to show my body and lean into forms.”

What does being a style consultant entail?

We take the time to get to know somebody and understand what they’re looking for and style someone for their style, their body type, their general aesthetic, and their day-to-day life.

Is there any particular advice you find yourself giving often?

When you think about your style and you have all these rules that you have in place, like “I can’t wear this color” or “I can’t wear this shape”—it’s always, “I can’t do something.” I really challenge people to think about that idea and think about who put that idea in their head. Whose set of rules are you following? And do you really care what that person thinks?

Where do you think that comes from?

I think when you’re younger, there’s a little bit more openness to playing around with style. Which is not to say that there aren’t older people who are really following their own set of rules. The owners of the store are 68, mid-40s, and 32, and all three of them buy for the store, and all of them exclusively shop at the store. I challenge people a lot to look outside their general scope.

You had a pretty drastic haircut back in February. What was that change like, going from a full head of curls to a buzzcut?

I love my curls, but when I buzzed my head, I felt like I really hit a milestone where I came into my style. I tried on a lot of different hairstyles and nothing felt right, and when I buzzed it, I was like, “This is it.”

I love when people dye their hair, but every time I see someone with their natural hair color, I always think, “Man, that looks awesome.” So I thought I felt the same way about hair texture. I thought, “If this is my hair color and this is my hair texture, then clearly it suits me.” And it does, but having it buzzed, it definitely suits me the best.