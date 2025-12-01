Photograph by Andrew Doench

Saint Ursula Academy (SUA) is a leader in all-girls’ (9–12) Catholic education in Greater Cincinnati known for high academic achievement, whole-person programming, and support academically, socially, and spiritually. SUA took years to develop its new schedule, called EXPERIENCE EXCELLENCE: LEARNING FOR THE REAL WORLD, with input from nationally recognized schedule experts.

SUA’s schedule provides an optimal learning framework for high academic achievement. The block format includes daily and weekly Wellness components and intensive mini-terms called MINIMESTERS that provide off-campus opportunities for real hands-on experiences that bring learning to life. These components are aligned with how students learn best, resulting in a schedule model that will position Saint Ursula students best for the future and set them apart in the college search process.

1339 E. McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45206, (513) 961-3410, www.saintursula.org